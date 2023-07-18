Zuckerberg Urges Calm After Major Dip in Threads Active Users, Says App Is ‘On a Good Path’

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is trying to project calm after many leading analysts reported that traffic to his company’s surprise breakout app, the Twitter competitor Threads, has cratered in recent days — dropping by more than 50%.

In a post on Threads on Monday night, Zuckerberg stated that he was “optimistic about how the Threads community is coming together.” The Meta CEO acknowledged that early growth had been off the charts — Threads was downloaded more than 100 million times in less than a week — and pointed out that tens of millions of people used the app daily.

Zuckerberg noticeably didn’t mention a decline in users in his post.

He stated that the focus would be on improving Threads over the next few months. The app still doesn't have the basic functions that make Twitter popular with its userbase, including a feed filled with only the people you follow, direct messages, and a search function.

Threads is also not yet available in the European Union due to regulatory uncertainty.

“The focus for the rest of the year is improving the basics and retention. It'll take time to stabilize, but once we nail that then we'll focus on growing the community,” Zuckerberg said. “We've run this playbook many times (FB, IG, Stories, Reels, etc) and I'm confident Threads is on a good path too.”

Zuckerberg’s statements about returning users coincide with estimates from third-party traffic analysts that reported the big dip in Threads users last week. At that time, Sensor Tower, a market intelligence firm, said that Threads’ daily active users on iOS and Android were down by 20%.

The company added that traffic was not the only thing affected. Time spent on the app per user also fell, according to Sensor Tower, by 50% — from 20 minutes to 10 minutes.

On Monday, the analyst Similarweb reported an even bigger drop in daily active users on Threads on Android. Similarweb found that between July 7 and July 14, daily active users on Threads had been reduced by more than half, from 49 million to 23.6 million.

The company still has not released many data points for iOS.

“In the race to replace Twitter, Threads is off to a strong start but still has a long way to go toward winning the enduring loyalty of those who partake in a social network dominated by text posts and linked articles,” David Carr, a senior insights manager at Similarweb, wrote in a blog post.