Zoom’s AI Controversy Was Just the Beginning

Zoom made headlines this week after an update to its terms of service indicated the company would be gathering video and audio data from users in order to further train its AI products. The uproar was immediate, and the company tried to clarify its position, but Zoom had said the quiet part loud: Personal data is an important tool in the race to train AI.

“Zoom more straightforwardly said something that’s an industry standard in the tech industry,” said Daniel Colson, co-founder and executive director of the newly launched think tank AI Policy Institute. “It’s an open dirty secret that they just use every bit of data they have on you to target ads as effectively as possible and to train models.”

That dirty secret is one people are likely to encounter again and again with products they use as companies embrace AI, even if the reality of the Zoom case wasn't as straightforward as reports made it seem.

Even after Zoom issued a blog post clarifying what data is used and how, organizations like Bellingcat, which gathers open source intelligence, said they would leave the platform.

“We do not use audio, video, or chat content for training our models without customer consent,” Zoom said in its post, which also explained that account administrators can opt-in to having data from meetings used to “improve the performance and accuracy of these AI services,” like transcription and chat composition.

Cobun Zweifel-Keegan, D.C. managing director of the International Association of Privacy Professionals, says he doesn't think Zoom was trying to get away with something, and that the company's privacy policy would still protect users even if there was a change in the terms of service.

“This appears to be an update that is meant to incorporate new features within the existing terms of service that they had," he said. "There may be some tweaks here, but the privacy policy component remains still active and to my mind also governs their use of AI as well.”

Zweifel-Keegan says a company's privacy policy almost always supersedes terms of service when it comes to personal information. The privacy policy controls how a company is going to collect data and share information, even if the terms of service makes it sound like they have an unlimited and perpetual right to steal your information forever.

Rep. Jan Schakowsky (D-Ill), a key figure in privacy bill negotiations on Capitol Hill, told The Messenger that Zoom that has a poor track record of protecting consumers’ data and living up to its promises —as their consent order and 2021 settlement prove. (In 2021, Zoom settled a civil lawsuit that it violated users' privacy rights by sharing their personal data with companies like Facebook and Google for $85 million.)

This is another example of tech companies taking away people’s right to their own data, Schakowsky said, and the AI boom has only exacerbated the problem as companies vacuum up any data they can to improve AI models.

“In this new age, we must prevent companies from using facial recognition and other biometric technologies to make a profit off consumers left with little or no choice in regard to how their data is used,” said Schakowsky. “These technologies pose significant privacy and civil liberties issues and disproportionately harm marginalized communities. Without a comprehensive privacy law, the burden has fallen completely on consumers to protect themselves, and this must end.”

This isn’t the first time companies have quietly updated terms of service like this, nor is it likely to be the last, according to experts. As long as data can be utilized to train products like AI, companies will be updating their terms of service to accommodate it.

“We're going to see more and more of it and honestly there's very little that the public can do besides ask policymakers for some sort of regulation or controls on it because it's a really small number of big companies that are effectively controlling the usage of all this data,” said Colson.