Zoom CEO Reportedly Tells Employees Unhappy About Returning to the Office to Feel Free to Quit

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan reportedly told employees that if they were unhappy about the company’s return-to-office mandate, they were free to quit.

Yuan made his comments at a recent employee all-hands meeting, according to Insider, which had access to a recording of the meeting.

The Messenger has not verified the recording, but some Zoom employees corroborated the account of Yuan’s comments on Blind, an anonymous online job forum.

It is unclear exactly when the meeting was held, but Zoom announced earlier this month that employees living within 50 miles of one of the company’s offices would be required to go in at least two days per week.

At that time, Yuan justified his decision by stating that remote work made it difficult for employees to build trust and be innovative. In the recent all-hands, an employee asked Yuan whether the RTO mandate might create a “culture of resentment,” Insider reported.

“For any 'Zoomies' who feel like, 'this is not a company I want to work for', absolutely OK,” the Zoom CEO said at the all-hands meeting, according to the outlet. “We wish you all the best. Again, we want to make sure we support each other and focus on the company.”

The Messenger reached out to Zoom for comment on Thursday morning but did not immediately receive a response.

An employee who works for Zoom on Blind slammed Yuan for his comments.

“I have never felt worse about working here,” the employee said. “Eric’s suggestion to leave the company if we are unhappy with the changes is icing on the cake.”

Zoom shocked the public when it announced its return to office mandate. The company, which provides video conferencing software, has become inextricably linked to remote work and experienced a boom during the pandemic.

However, Zoom is far from the only tech company to demand its employees return to the office after championing flexibility.

In June, Meta said that all employees assigned to an office would need to go in at least three days a week. Last week, Meta told its workers that they could be fired if they don’t comply with the RTO policy.