Zoom CEO Reportedly Tells Employees Unhappy About Returning to the Office to Feel Free to Quit - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Zoom CEO Reportedly Tells Employees Unhappy About Returning to the Office to Feel Free to Quit

Eric Yuan told workers Zoom’s biggest problem was its remote culture, which he claims doesn’t allow workers to be innovative

Published |Updated
Jody Serrano
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Zoom CEO Eric Yuan said he understood if employees didn’t agree with the RTO mandate and “wished them the best.”Kena Betancur / Getty Images

Zoom CEO Eric Yuan reportedly told employees that if they were unhappy about the company’s return-to-office mandate, they were free to quit.

Yuan made his comments at a recent employee all-hands meeting, according to Insider, which had access to a recording of the meeting.

The Messenger has not verified the recording, but some Zoom employees corroborated the account of Yuan’s comments on Blind, an anonymous online job forum. 

It is unclear exactly when the meeting was held, but Zoom announced earlier this month that employees living within 50 miles of one of the company’s offices would be required to go in at least two days per week.

At that time, Yuan justified his decision by stating that remote work made it difficult for employees to build trust and be innovative. In the recent all-hands, an employee asked Yuan whether the RTO mandate might create a “culture of resentment,” Insider reported.

 “For any 'Zoomies' who feel like, 'this is not a company I want to work for', absolutely OK,” the Zoom CEO said at the all-hands meeting, according to the outlet. “We wish you all the best. Again, we want to make sure we support each other and focus on the company.”

The Messenger reached out to Zoom for comment on Thursday morning but did not immediately receive a response.

Read More

An employee who works for Zoom on Blind slammed Yuan for his comments.

“I have never felt worse about working here,” the employee said. “Eric’s suggestion to leave the company if we are unhappy with the changes is icing on the cake.”

Zoom shocked the public when it announced its return to office mandate. The company, which provides video conferencing software, has become inextricably linked to remote work and experienced a boom during the pandemic.

However, Zoom is far from the only tech company to demand its employees return to the office after championing flexibility. 

In June, Meta said that all employees assigned to an office would need to go in at least three days a week. Last week, Meta told its workers that they could be fired if they don’t comply with the RTO policy.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.