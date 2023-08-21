YouTube Vows ‘Responsible’ Generative AI Tools With New Music Experiment

On Monday, YouTube announced a grand experiment to test and research the use of generative AI on its platform, with a special focus on music.



The new project both acknowledges AI-generated music as a reality that impinges on the creative industries as we know them and a potential copyright issue.

In turn, the announcement lays out three principles for 'responsible' AI on the platform, including merely recognizing that AI is a real technology that is being used now to make content, protecting artists' copyright and other rights and scaling up safety regulations on the platform.

YouTube hopes to experiment and test different ways of using generative AI across music-related content, the company CEO writes in the blog post announcing the new initiative, but CEO Neal Mohan does not go into detail about what, exactly, YouTube plans to do.

YouTube did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment on the technicalities or the end goal of the project.



The new initiative is being done in partnership with Universal Music Group, a record label that owns Frank Sinatra's back catalog as well as representing thousands of other musicians past and present. Artists can take part in YouTube's Music AI Incubator for the project, but it is unclear what that means or if there is a monetary aspect to the deal with YouTube, which is owned by Google.

Universal has taken a skeptical approach to AI. In April, it asked Spotify to stop AI companies from using its music to train models and issued a copyright claim against a YouTube video that used an AI-generated version of Eminem’s voice. It also filed a complaint against a viral AI song that duplicated Drake and The Weeknd’s vocals, which resulted in the song’s removal from Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube.

At the time, Universal said YouTube had a “legal and ethical responsibility” to make sure that AI that infringed on musicians' intellectual property, including their voices, wasn't used “in ways that harm artists.” Universal has called on Congress to legislate to protect artists to this end.

“Generative AI systems may amplify current challenges like trademark and copyright abuse, misinformation, spam, and more,” YouTube CEO Mohan states in the blog post, saying that AI could also help curb these infringements.



"I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity of AI to supercharge creativity around the world, but recognize that YouTube and the promise of AI will only be successful if our partners are successful," Mohan states in the post.