YouTube Vows ‘Responsible’ Generative AI Tools With New Music Experiment - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

YouTube Vows ‘Responsible’ Generative AI Tools With New Music Experiment

YouTube has partnered with Universal Music Group to run a series of generative AI experiments, but the details are thin

Published |Updated
Sherin Shibu
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
A picture taken on October 5, 2021 in Toulouse shows the logo of Youtube social media displayed by a tablet and a smartphone.LIONEL BONAVENTURE/AFP via Getty Images

On Monday, YouTube announced a grand experiment to test and research the use of generative AI on its platform, with a special focus on music.

The new project both acknowledges AI-generated music as a reality that impinges on the creative industries as we know them and a potential copyright issue.

In turn, the announcement lays out three principles for 'responsible' AI on the platform, including merely recognizing that AI is a real technology that is being used now to make content, protecting artists' copyright and other rights and scaling up safety regulations on the platform.

YouTube hopes to experiment and test different ways of using generative AI across music-related content, the company CEO writes in the blog post announcing the new initiative, but CEO Neal Mohan does not go into detail about what, exactly, YouTube plans to do.

YouTube did not respond to The Messenger's request for comment on the technicalities or the end goal of the project.

The new initiative is being done in partnership with Universal Music Group, a record label that owns Frank Sinatra's back catalog as well as representing thousands of other musicians past and present. Artists can take part in YouTube's Music AI Incubator for the project, but it is unclear what that means or if there is a monetary aspect to the deal with YouTube, which is owned by Google.

Universal has taken a skeptical approach to AI. In April, it asked Spotify to stop AI companies from using its music to train models and issued a copyright claim against a YouTube video that used an AI-generated version of Eminem’s voice. It also filed a complaint against a viral AI song that duplicated Drake and The Weeknd’s vocals, which resulted in the song’s removal from Spotify, Apple Music and YouTube. 

At the time, Universal said YouTube had a “legal and ethical responsibility” to make sure that AI that infringed on musicians' intellectual property, including their voices, wasn't used “in ways that harm artists.” Universal has called on Congress to legislate to protect artists to this end.

“Generative AI systems may amplify current challenges like trademark and copyright abuse, misinformation, spam, and more,” YouTube CEO Mohan states in the blog post, saying that AI could also help curb these infringements.

"I’m incredibly excited about the opportunity of AI to supercharge creativity around the world, but recognize that YouTube and the promise of AI will only be successful if our partners are successful," Mohan states in the post.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.