YouTube Vows Crack Down on Videos Peddling Fake Cancer Cures, Medical Misinformation

YouTube announced a fresh push to remove medical misinformation videos posted on the site, with a special focus on those promoting false information about cancer and other health conditions, as well as treatments.

In a blog post written by Garth Graham, a Harvard medical professor and YouTube’s Director and Global Head of Healthcare and Public Health Partnerships and the site’s VP and Global Head of Trust and Safety Matt Halprin, the pair lay out a new roadmap for moderating medical misinformation.

The focus will be on removing content that “contradicts health authority guidance on the prevention and transmission of specific health conditions, and on the safety and efficacy of approved vaccines,” and content that “contradicts health authority guidance on treatments for specific health conditions, including promoting specific harmful substances or practices.”

YouTube also said it will remove content that denies the existence of some health conditions, including COVID-19.

But the main focus is on cancer. Various studies have found cancer misinformation is rife on the platform and that it tends to have high user engagement.

In the blog post, the YouTube execs write that “the public health risk is high as cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, there is stable consensus about safe cancer treatments from local and global health authorities, and it’s a topic that’s prone to misinformation.”

Videos that promote ineffective or harmful cancer treatments will be taken down, as would any content that discourages individuals from seeking medical treatment. YouTube did not lay out a specific time frame for these actions.

Instead, users will be directed to approved sources of health information, such as a playlist of cancer-related videos from sources like the Mayo Clinic and the American Cancer Society. The vetting process for getting on the approved list is also unclear.

YouTube said an exception may be made if the content is believed to be in the public interest, such as a video of a public hearing or comments made by a political figure.

Again, the rules governing what is considered in the public interest are not clear, but the site recently removed an interview with presidential candidate and vaccine conspiracy theorist Robert Kennedy, Jr., that included medical misinformation.