YouTube Starts Testing AI-Written Video Summaries

Google is testing out AI-written summaries for YouTube videos with the goal of helping users decide whether or not a video is worth watching.
The AI-generated summaries rolled out on July 31 to select videos, appearing alongside video descriptions written by YouTube creators. Users may spot the summaries on the platform, but it's unlikely: They currently apply only to a limited number of English-language videos. They show up on both YouTube’s watch and search pages.
YouTube video summaries are the latest in Google's AI experimentation. YouTube had also previously rolled out AI-generated quizzes on July 6, while Google itself is currently working to incorporate AI features into its digital assistant.
AI-powered video summaries aren’t a new concept. Tools like the Eightify browser extension use ChatGPT and other AI models to summarize YouTube videos. However, unlike existing tools, the AI-written summaries YouTube is currently experimenting with seek to give a succinct preview of content instead of replacing it. The platform is hoping that the summaries will operate without usurping existing descriptions written by creators or taking away from views that creators could have received.
YouTube encourages viewers to send feedback if they see a video with an AI-generated summary.
