YouTube Popup Prevents Some Viewers From Using Ad Blockers

A popup prevents videos from playing until the user allows ads or signs up for YouTube Premium

Sherin Shibu
YouTube is testing a new anti-adblocking popup that prevents video playback until addressed, Search Engine Land reports. 

The warning applies to select groups of people globally who have enabled ad blockers. YouTube is preventing playback of all videos for users in these groups unless they allow ads or sign up for YouTube Premium.

The popup states that “Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube” and gives users two options: Allow YouTube ads or try YouTube Premium. 

If you receive the message and you aren’t using an ad blocker, you can report the issue by following a link in the popup. 

The popup features a countdown clock on the top right corner, a change from prior attempts to prevent ad blockers on the platform. The timer gives non-paying viewers anywhere from 30 to 60 seconds to decide what to do before an advertisement plays. Video playback will still be blocked. 

"Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers." Oluwa Falodun, a spokesperson for Google, told The Verge when discussing a prior test of an earlier version of this popup. "We take disabling playback very seriously, and will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube."

