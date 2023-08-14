YouTube Popup Prevents Some Viewers From Using Ad Blockers

YouTube is testing a new anti-adblocking popup that prevents video playback until addressed, Search Engine Land reports.
The warning applies to select groups of people globally who have enabled ad blockers. YouTube is preventing playback of all videos for users in these groups unless they allow ads or sign up for YouTube Premium.
The popup states that “Ad blockers are not allowed on YouTube” and gives users two options: Allow YouTube ads or try YouTube Premium.
- YouTube Is Now Blocking Ad Blockers
- YouTube Cracking Down on Ad Blockers, Running Test That Will Cut You Off After 3 Videos
- Suffer from ‘Tech Neck’? Here’s How to Prevent and Help Pain
- Google Using AI to Write Descriptions on Some YouTube Videos
- YouTube Home Feed Won’t Show Recommended Videos to Some Users
- Ad Agency Caught Using Footage From Other Countries to Promote Philippine Tourism
If you receive the message and you aren’t using an ad blocker, you can report the issue by following a link in the popup.
The popup features a countdown clock on the top right corner, a change from prior attempts to prevent ad blockers on the platform. The timer gives non-paying viewers anywhere from 30 to 60 seconds to decide what to do before an advertisement plays. Video playback will still be blocked.
"Ad blocker detection is not new, and other publishers regularly ask viewers to disable ad blockers." Oluwa Falodun, a spokesperson for Google, told The Verge when discussing a prior test of an earlier version of this popup. "We take disabling playback very seriously, and will only disable playback if viewers ignore repeated requests to allow ads on YouTube."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Tyrant Who Inspired Count Dracula Likely Cried Blood: Chemical AnalysisTech
- Tokyo Coffee Shop Introduces Standing Nap PodsTech
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Social Media Study Reveals Just 52 Doctors Spread COVID-19 Misinformation to Millions in USTech
- AI-Generated Stickers Roll Out for WhatsApp Android Beta TestersTech
- After One Year, Biden’s Landmark Climate Legislation Has Delivered, Though Uncertainties RemainTech
- LG Is Bringing Its 27-Inch Briefcase TV to the US for $1,000Tech
- YouTube Vows Crack Down on Videos Peddling Fake Cancer Cures, Medical MisinformationTech
- Feds Eye New Cuts to Water Use From Dwindling Colorado River: ReportTech
- Scientists Want You to Kill These BugsTech
- NASA Taps SpaceX Competitor Rocket Lab To Launch Climate MissionTech