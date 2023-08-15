YouTube Music Mimics TikTok With Short Form Music Video ‘Samples’ - The Messenger
YouTube Music Mimics TikTok With Short Form Music Video ‘Samples’

Viewers can access samples of new music by scrolling through a personalized feed, just like on TikTok

Sherin Shibu
YouTube

YouTube Music has a new Samples tab, with an endless feed of short videos introducing users to new music. That format may feel familiar, in that it cuts up and arranges music videos to mimic the functionality of TikTok's algorithmic short form video feed. The goal, YouTube says, is to help users find their new favorite songs.

To access the feed, navigate to the Samples tab between Home and Discover. 

YouTube

Each immersive video clip is tailored to you based on your prior views. The overall feed has a blend of the latest songs and older favorites that you might like. With each clip, you get a taste of each artist’s work, and you can choose to swipe away or add the song to your collection. You can also share it, create a playlist with it, listen to a new radio station based on it, watch its full music video, or visit the song's album page—all in one app. 

YouTube pointed out that you can “even use the song to create your own Short” which is similar to TikTok’s stitch feature. 

Personalized music discovery appears to be a priority for not just YouTube Music, but also Apple Music and Spotify. YouTube highlighted that the Samples tab gives artists another avenue to grow their audiences on the platform. 

The Samples tab started rolling out today to YouTube Music users around the world.

