YouTube Home Feed Won’t Show Recommended Videos to Some Users

Your home feed could look different depending on whether or not you have watch history on

Published |Updated
Sherin Shibu
A 11-year-old boy looks at a iPad screen on March 16, 2023 in Bath, England. Getty Images

Today, YouTube announced “a new viewer experience” based on watch history preferences. Your home feed may look different in the coming months as the changes roll out. 

If you have your YouTube watch history off and you’ve cleared your previous watch history, your home feed will not have video recommendations based on what you’ve watched. You will be able to access the search bar and the guide menu, but you will not have a feed of recommendations to choose from. 

YouTube says it's offering this feature to clarify which of its recommendations rely on watch history. The feature further streamlines the user experience for those who prefer to search for videos to watch instead of browsing through recommendations. 

You can turn watch history on or off through the Activity controls dashboard. The dashboard also enables you to turn off all web and app data sharing activity, turn off location history, and opt out of personalized ads on Google services and partner sites.

The YouTube recommendation algorithm has received scrutiny for negatively shaping viewing experiences, especially those of young children. A recent study showed that frequent YouTube use correlated with higher levels of loneliness, anxiety, and depression. The researchers pointed to YouTube’s recommendations algorithm as especially problematic because it had been shown to suggest content related to sensitive topics such as suicide. 

The algorithm is poised to change in the next few months to omit recommendations from the eyes of users who do not wish to see them. Updates like this one join recent tests for AI-generated video summaries.

