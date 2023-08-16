What Is Going On With Popular YouTube Channel Linus Tech Tips?

Update 4:19 PM E.D.T:



The Verge reports it has received word from Linus Media Group CEO Terren Tong that an outside investigator is being hired to examine harassment within the company. Sebastian also told the outlet that he was in a "state of shock" while reading Reeve's posts about their treatment at LMG, saying "They aren't consistent with my recollections."



Sebastian said that the company's HR team will also begin its own investigation, and that the company will release "a more complete statement" when it is ready.



This article's original text follows below:

A popular YouTube tech news and review channel with over 15.5 million subscribers, Linus Tech Tips, is now facing backlash among fans and onlookers after recently becoming the subject of videos, headlines and social media posts critical of its practices. The flagship channel of a larger network owned by parent company Linus Media Group, LTT (and to a lesser degree sister channels including Short Circuit) is now facing controversy over review accuracy, conflicts of interest and complaints of workplace harassment from former employees.

Originally launched by former NCIX technology host Linus Sebastian back in 2008, Linus Tech Tips primarily focuses on in-depth reviews, tests and benchmarks of electronics, including computer components such as graphics cards and processors.

The channel's videos, as well as podcasts and short form explainers and unboxings produced by Linus Media Group as a whole, have long been a source of both review data and opinions. But on Monday, a competing YouTube channel, Gamers Nexus, shared a video addressing its "serious concerns regarding the data accuracy of Linus Media Group."

The Gamers Nexus video was a response to another video shared in late July in which an LTT employee gave a tour of the channel's new testing lab. The employee compared the lab's testing methodologies to those of its competitors': "...the difference between us and somebody like Gamers Nexus or Hardware Unboxed is that we test new components, new tests, every time."

Gamers Nexus' EIC, Stephen Burke (who had previously held a friendly relationship with Sebastian and was the first to alert him when the LTT channel was hacked by crypto scammers back in March) addressed the employee's comments in a lengthy and comprehensive 44-minute video response. In the response, Burke raised many concerns over the accuracy of LTT's testing methodologies as a result of the channel "rushing content out the door to favor—by staff's own admission—quantity over quality."

One specific example that Gamers Nexus references is a video from earlier this year where LTT tested an expensive prototype of a copper water monoblock cooler from a small company called Billet Labs. The cooler was designed specifically to be used with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti graphics card, but LTT attached it to, and tested it with, a GeForce RTX 4090. Billet Labs had not confirmed compatibility for, or previously tested its prototype with, said card, of which Sebastian was aware. As a result, the cooler did not work as it was designed to, and LTT chocked it up to the cooler being a bad product—a judgement that could potentially hurt sales of the monoblock cooler down the line.

Furthermore, instead of returning the expensive prototype to Billet Labs, which had requested it back for further testing and development, as well as to be able to loan it out to other testers, LTT auctioned the one-of-a-kind prototype off at its 2023 Linus Tech Expo fundraiser. The proceeds of the auction were destined for the Extra Life charity, but it left Billet Labs without its prototype, stalling further development of the product, according to Gamers Nexus.

Sebastian responded on the LTT forum that Linus Media Group offered to reimburse Billet Labs for its prototype, however the company told Burke that the reimbursement offer did not come until his video brought the issue to light.

Gamers Nexus' video has been watched over 3.2 million times in the past couple of days, and has also encouraged others to publicly raise their concerns both with LTT's content and with Linus Media Group itself.

Among these voices was Madison Reeve, another YouTuber, who shared a series of tweets regarding their concerning experiences as a former employee of Linus Media Group.

The long series of tweets addresses the stressful working conditions Reeve experienced at LMG as a result of a high demand for content while managing the company's social media accounts. Among the duties assigned to them was managing an OnlyFans account where they were frequently subjected to explicit comments and imagery.

Far more concerning are Reeve's revelations of workplace harassment, belittlement by LMG management, inappropriate comments, body shaming, homophobic insults, and sexual misconduct including being "inappropriately grabbed multiple times in the office."

Earlier today, the Linus Media Group addressed some of its various controversies in a 20-minute somber talking heads video featuring CEO Terren Tong, CFO Yvonne Ho (who is also Sebastian's wife), Head of Labs Gary Key and Linus Sebastian. Earlier this year, Linus had stepped down from the role of CEO to serve as the company's "Chief Vision Officer," although he has still been the face of the company in its videos and branding.

In the video, the various company representatives confirm that the issues and concerns raised over the past few days are being taken seriously, and that the entire organization is pausing production of its YouTube videos and instead spending the next week revising its workflow and guidelines to improve the quality of its content moving forward and prevent similar mistakes from happening again.

The video, however, only focuses on improving LMG's content and hardware testing. It does not address other concerns, such as those raised by Madison Reeve and other former employees, about the company's culture and the problematic behaviors they experienced while working there.