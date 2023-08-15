Xbox Strike System Punishes Problematic Players With Up to a Year-Long Ban

Starting today, Microsoft is cracking down on troublemakers that ruin the online gaming experience for others, introducing a strike system for players who violate Xbox community standards.



This brand new strike system, detailed on the Xbox Wire blog, will give players up to eight strikes for breaking these rules. The strikes can be handed down for any number of bad behaviors, including harassment, racism, sexually inappropriate behavior and cheating, according to Xbox’s blog post about the new system.



Each violation has a corresponding number of demerits associated with it. Hate speech, for example, can earn the offending player three strikes, while profanity or cheating can earn players a single point on their record. Each offense will remain on a player’s record for six months. Each time a strike is added, the player will face a consequence. The first two strikes will earn the player a single day suspension from Xbox Live. Three strikes result in a three day ban. Four strikes result in a seven day ban, five a two week ban, six a three week ban, and seven a two month ban.



For players who manage to rack up eight of these community violations before the probationary period ends, punishment is severe: a possible year-long ban from online multiplayer, and even voice chat.

A breakdown of how Xbox's moderation will respond to increasing enforcement strikes.

Xbox player services corporate vice president Dave McCarthy wrote via the Xbox blog post that the new system will begin today, and all players on Xbox Live will be given a clean slate to start from. Players can view their own enforcement history and contest strikes in an appeals process.



Xbox player services corporate vice president Dave McCarthy told The Verge that the ability to view one’s record is about giving everyone who uses their services transparency.



Xbox has signaled a new effort towards stamping out bad actors on its popular online service. Last month, it announced that it has begun testing the ability to record and report offensive language and content sent via voice chat and messaging.



“We are constantly improving our safety measures and bringing more systems and tools in place that empower players to respectfully interact with one another,” McCarthy wrote in the blog post. “Because everyone deserves a place to comfortably be themselves online, free from harassment and bullying.”



Toxicity in the online gaming space has been an issue for as long as online gaming has existed. But only in recent years have publishers and developers begun taking serious action against these bad actors. Ubisoft and Riot Games have tried to create more punitive systems for racist and harassing players. In 2021, Activision introduced #TeamRICOCHET, a team dedicated to tracking down and booting, even shaming hackers in Call of Duty.