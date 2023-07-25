Xbox Hardware Sales Down, But Game Pass Is Still Going Strong

Xbox hardware sales are on the decline as Microsoft continues to shift its focus in the video game space towards gaming-centered services like Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Cloud Gaming.



Xbox hardware revenue decreased 13 percent during quarter four of the 2023 fiscal year, according to results published Tuesday, compared to the same quarter one year ago.



The downturn doesn’t come as a surprise. Microsoft’s biggest competitor in the hardware space, Sony, has dominated the console market with the PlayStation 5, consistently outselling both the Xbox Series X and S on a near-monthly basis.

Lifetime sales for the PlayStation 5 sit at a comfortable lead of more than 38 million units, compared to 21 million Xbox Series consoles sold, as revealed by the company’s recent federal court battle with the FTC.

Xbox has shifted its own focus toward building a hearty subscriber base for Game Pass across consoles and PC. The monthly subscriber service provides users unlimited access to hundreds of games, online play and cloud streaming of select titles. It has been a major pillar of Xbox’s business model since it was introduced in 2017.



Doubling down appears to have paid off: While hardware saw a decline, Microsoft eked out a $36 million increase in gaming revenue this quarter, according to Tuesday’s report. It attributes this profit to “growth in Xbox content and services.”



“Xbox content and services revenue increased 5% driven by growth in third-party content and Xbox Game Pass,” a company press release said.



The financial results paint a clear picture of where Microsoft is at in the gaming market ahead of the company’s seemingly imminent acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

If Microsoft can close the purchase by its October 18 deadline, Activision Blizzard, the largest third-party game publisher in the US — with its massive franchises like Call of Duty and Diablo — it could help bolster subscription revenue even further.

Game Pass is continuing to expand. Last week, Xbox announced that it would be phasing out Xbox Live Gold, the service required to play with friends over the internet, and replacing it with Game Pass Core. The new, cheaper Game Pass tier will give players the same access to online gaming, as well as access to 25 first and third party games, all for $9.99 a month.