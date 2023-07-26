Xbox Finally Ditches Its Cluttered Home Menu

Xbox is finally rolling out a brand new user interface for consoles that will add menu shortcuts, minimize and reorganize the placement of game and app tiles, and most crucially, will make more room for players' custom backgrounds.

The revamped home menu will come with a new system update rolling out to all Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One owners starting Wednesday. Microsoft first began testing an updated home menu last September with members of its Xbox Insiders program.

The new menu will move the large app tiles that currently take up the majority of screen real estate when booting up the system to the lower half of the screen. This allows custom and dynamic backgrounds to pop, rather than being buried in menu icons. Players will also have the option of having their background change based on the game they’ve highlighted in the menu. It's a similar approach to what Sony uses on the PS5.



To aid in navigation, five shortcut widgets will now be fixed to the top of the home screen. These are "My games and apps, Store, Game Pass, Search, and Settings." The change means players will have to rely less on the guide menu, which pops up when pressing the Xbox button on a controller.



Scrolling down on the new home menu will bring up players' pinned items, ads for new releases and apps, a carousel of new games added to Game Pass, a Friends and Community section, and sections focused on games and entertainment recommendations.



Xbox Senior Product Manager Lead Ivy Krislov says that players will also be able to customize the new menu with their own custom rows focused on specific content.



“We’re currently rolling the new Home experience out to a subset of all Xbox consoles,” Krislov wrote in a blog post Wednesday. “This means that some customers will need to wait a few weeks to get their hands on it. Rest assured over the next few weeks, it’s coming to a console near you!”



For a decade, the Xbox UI has been heavily inspired by Microsoft’s tile based interface that was introduced with Windows 8. While great for touch devices and visually easy to comprehend, these tiles were far from elegant for those who want a clean menu built for a TV, which led fans to push for something new.