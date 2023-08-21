Xbox Console Wraps Can Customize How Your System Looks for Under $50

Microsoft today launched three new Xbox Series X console wraps, with pre-orders starting today.

Instead of purchasing a whole new limited edition or special edition console, gamers can buy a console wrap to get a unique design for a lower cost. Each cover fits perfectly over an Xbox Series X and is constructed out of engineered fabric and solid panels. The inside is made of a soft silicone print. You don’t need a special glue or tool to put the wrap in place–simply use the Velcro enclosure to secure it.

“The wraps were designed specifically for Series X and have a custom, precision fit,” Monique Chatterjee, Xbox senior design director, wrote in an announcement. “Every detail was taken into consideration to ensure your console performance is preserved– vents are all clear, and small feet were added to the bottom of the wraps to ensure air can flow freely through the console.”

The Arctic Camo and Mineral Camo console wraps will officially release in the US and Canada on Nov. 10. Pre-orders start today at $44.99.

The Starfield-inspired wrap ties into the Starfield limited edition wireless controller ($79.99), which is currently sold out. Starfield is Bethesda Game Studios’ first entirely new universe in more than 25 years, promising an epic quest through more than 1,000 planets. The game comes out on September 6, with the console wrap available on October 18. Pre-orders for the wrap start today at $49.99.

Xbox isn’t the first company to come out with unique console wraps. Sony has released purple, pink, blue, red, camo, and limited edition Spider-Man 2 PS5 side panel covers at similar price points.