X Will Let Paid Users Hide That Embarrassing Blue Check After Months of Public Scorn

X, the company formerly known as Twitter, will now allow users who pay for its Blue subscription service to hide their blue checkmarks, which have evolved from a symbol of status to a symbol of embarrassment for many since Elon Musk started charging users for the privilege.

The company revealed the option to hide blue checkmarks in a help article on X Blue, which appears to have been updated on Tuesday. X explained that users could now hide the checkmark from their profile and posts but warned that hiding it indefinitely on the platform could not be guaranteed. The company also stated that some paid features wouldn’t be available when users chose to hide their checkmarks, although it didn’t specify which ones.

X Blue, which used to be called Twitter Blue, is an $8 per month subscription service that provides users with exclusive features, including the ability to edit posts, upload posts longer than 280 characters, and higher rankings of their posts and responses.

“The checkmark may still appear in some places and some features could still reveal you have an active subscription,” the company wrote. “We will continue to evolve this feature to make it better for you.”

Over on X, paid users confirmed that they were now seeing the option to hide their blue checkmark.

Over the past few months, blue checkmarks have been a heated topic on the platform formerly known as Twitter. Shortly after he closed his $44 billion deal to acquire Twitter in October, Musk declared that the blue checkmarks represented a “lords and peasants system.” In fact, previous Twitter management created the blue checkmarks to indicate that it had confirmed the identity of the notable people who had them, including politicians, celebrities, and journalists.

Musk eventually allowed anyone to buy a blue checkmark by subscribing to X Blue, although he didn’t require users to verify their identity. The decision caused chaos and led to high-profile impersonations, with one of the most notable being a fake account claiming to be the pharmaceutical giant Eli Lilly. The fake account claimed that insulin was now free, which was not true. After the real Eli Lilly came out and cleared things up, its stock tanked.

Many high-profile users rejected blue checkmarks as a result of the controversy, and users who paid for them quickly became a source of ridicule on the platform. X reportedly started working on the option to hide blue checkmarks back in March.

Although X Blue subscribers can now hide their blue checkmarks, some X users point out that there are other ways to tell if you paid for X Blue, such as writing long tweets and appearing as a recommended account on the algorithmic “For You” feed.