X Will Allow Users to See Someone’s Most-Liked Tweets

The company is working on a feature that will allow users to sort posts by 'most recent,' 'number of likes,' or 'most engaged with'

Abubakar Idris
Donato Fasano/Getty Images

Elon Musk's X, the company formerly known as Twitter, is adding the ability to sort posts on a user's profile.

A screenshot posted by Andrea Conway, a designer at X, suggests the company is working on a feature that will allow users to sort posts by “most recent,” "number of likes," or “most engaged with.”

Conway didn't specify when the feature will roll out publicly, or if it will be exclusive to "Twitter Blue" paying users. The feature is part of a number of changes recently introduced on the app, including the ability to hide blue checkmarks, and a monetization program available only to paying X subscribers.

Last week, X adopted a new corporate tagline, “blaze your glory,” as it contended with San Francisco authorities over issues related to installing its new corporate logo on the iconic building hosting X’s global headquarters.

X is also carrying out a corporate restructuring that splits administrative control of the company between CEO Linda Yaccarino and owner Elon Musk.

