X Takes Down Giant Symbol on Top of San Francisco HQ
The massive sign was only temporary, X had told San Francisco inspectors
The giant black X structure has been taken down, according to various reports on social media showing pictures and videos dated to Monday that show the massive sign is no longer on the roof of the company formerly known as Twitter's 87-year-old Art Deco building.
The giant sign had come under fire from the San Francisco Department of Buildings, which claimed the structure was in violation for work done without a permit. City officials had tried to inspect the symbol on July 28 and July 29 to ensure public safety and its “consistency with the historic nature of the building," but they were denied entry.
Although X said the physical sign — which was fitted with strobes — was temporary, it at least 13 complaints were filed with the city's authorities according to CNBC.
It is currently unknown whether another permanent sign will replace the massive X.
