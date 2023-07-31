X Takes Down Giant Symbol on Top of San Francisco HQ - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

X Takes Down Giant Symbol on Top of San Francisco HQ

The massive sign was only temporary, X had told San Francisco inspectors

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The giant black X structure has been taken down, according to various reports on social media showing pictures and videos dated to Monday that show the massive sign is no longer on the roof of the company formerly known as Twitter's 87-year-old Art Deco building.

The giant sign had come under fire from the San Francisco Department of Buildings, which claimed the structure was in violation for work done without a permit. City officials had tried to inspect the symbol on July 28 and July 29 to ensure public safety and its “consistency with the historic nature of the building," but they were denied entry.

X Corp takes down giant logo on top of Twitter HQ
An aerial view shows a newly constructed X sign on the roof of the headquarters of the social media platform previously known as Twitter on July 29, 2023.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images
Read More

Although X said the physical sign — which was fitted with strobes — was temporary, it at least 13 complaints were filed with the city's authorities according to CNBC.

It is currently unknown whether another permanent sign will replace the massive X.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.