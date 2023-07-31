X Reps Blocked San Francisco Officials from Inspecting ‘Temporary’ X HQ Sign - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

X Reps Blocked San Francisco Officials from Inspecting ‘Temporary’ X HQ Sign

X, formerly Twitter, was issued a notice of violation over the giant X sign erected on top of the company head quarters

Published |Updated
Abubakar Idris
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An aerial view shows a newly constructed X sign on the roof of the headquarters of the social media platform previously known as Twitter, in San Francisco, on July 29, 2023.JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images

X employees denied building access to San Francisco building department officials multiple times, according to the City of San Francisco’s building department website. The city officials came to the property to inspect the “X” logo the company installed on its roof on July 28 and July 29.

The Department of Buildings inspector issued the company a notice of violation for work done without a permit, according to the online tracker.

“Tweeter representative decline to provide access but did explain that the structure is a temporary lighted sign for an event. I explained to all representatives that the NOV requires the structure to be remove with a building permit or legalize,” the department wrote in a report.

Local San Francisco city rules dictate that any replacement of letters or symbols on buildings require a permit to ensure public safety and also to guarantee “consistency with the historic nature of the building.” X, formerly Twitter, is housed in an Art Deco building constructed in 1937.

A report in the San Francisco Chronicle states that Twitter signed a lease for the building in 2011 that specifically bans rooftop and exterior signs, excluding a “blade sign” that previously said “@twitter.”

Elon Musk has tweeted that the building’s landlord may have filed the original complaint. “He keeps calling the police about our sign modifications,” Musk posted on Saturday.

Read More
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.