X Reps Blocked San Francisco Officials from Inspecting ‘Temporary’ X HQ Sign

X employees denied building access to San Francisco building department officials multiple times, according to the City of San Francisco’s building department website. The city officials came to the property to inspect the “X” logo the company installed on its roof on July 28 and July 29.



The Department of Buildings inspector issued the company a notice of violation for work done without a permit, according to the online tracker.



“Tweeter representative decline to provide access but did explain that the structure is a temporary lighted sign for an event. I explained to all representatives that the NOV requires the structure to be remove with a building permit or legalize,” the department wrote in a report.



Local San Francisco city rules dictate that any replacement of letters or symbols on buildings require a permit to ensure public safety and also to guarantee “consistency with the historic nature of the building.” X, formerly Twitter, is housed in an Art Deco building constructed in 1937.



A report in the San Francisco Chronicle states that Twitter signed a lease for the building in 2011 that specifically bans rooftop and exterior signs, excluding a “blade sign” that previously said “@twitter.”



Elon Musk has tweeted that the building’s landlord may have filed the original complaint. “He keeps calling the police about our sign modifications,” Musk posted on Saturday.