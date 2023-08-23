X Owner Elon Musk Threatens New Lawsuit Over Reporting Hate Speech

Elon Musk, owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has threatened new litigation related to hate speech claims. The vow was in response to a post on X on Wednesday claiming that non-governmental organizations are raising more hate speech complaints without merit.

Musk said “X will be filing legal action to stop this. Can’t wait for discovery to start!”

The post came from Michael Shellenberger, who previously published the “Twitter Files” along with other journalists, citing unnamed “Soros-funded NGOs”.

Elon Musk did not respond to a request for comment about what he would be filing litigation to stop.

X has recently limited researchers examining the platform and its approach to moderation of hate speech. X recently filed suit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate after the organization identified an uptick in hate speech on X in the period after Musk purchased it.

That lawsuit claims the Center for Countering Digital Hate “engaged in a series of unlawful acts designed to improperly gain access to protected X Corp. data.”

“People don’t want to see or be associated with hate, antisemitism, and the dangerous content that we all see proliferating on X," said Imran Ahmed, founder and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate in a statement. Musk is trying to ‘shoot the messenger’ who highlights the toxic content on his platform rather than deal with the toxic environment he’s created. CCDH has no intention of stopping our independent research – Musk will not bully us into silence.”

Since purchasing Twitter, Musk has closed off access to its API, severely curtailing research that used its data and any other platforms that used Twitter content.