X Owner Elon Musk Threatens New Lawsuit Over Reporting Hate Speech - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

X Owner Elon Musk Threatens New Lawsuit Over Reporting Hate Speech

Musk responded to a post on X on Wednesday claiming that non-governmental organizations are raising hate speech complaints without merit

Published |Updated
Ben Powers
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Musk is pursuing litigation against groups documenting hate speechChesnot/Getty Images

Elon Musk, owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, has threatened new litigation related to hate speech claims. The vow was in response to a post on X on Wednesday claiming that non-governmental organizations are raising more hate speech complaints without merit. 

Musk said “X will be filing legal action to stop this. Can’t wait for discovery to start!”

The post came from Michael Shellenberger, who previously published the “Twitter Files” along with other journalists, citing unnamed “Soros-funded NGOs”. 

Elon Musk did not respond to a request for comment about what he would be filing litigation to stop.

X has recently limited researchers examining the platform and its approach to moderation of hate speech. X recently filed suit against the Center for Countering Digital Hate after the organization identified an uptick in hate speech on X in the period after Musk purchased it. 

That lawsuit claims the Center for Countering Digital Hate “engaged in a series of unlawful acts designed to improperly gain access to protected X Corp. data.” 

“People don’t want to see or be associated with hate, antisemitism, and the dangerous content that we all see proliferating on X," said Imran Ahmed, founder and CEO of the Center for Countering Digital Hate in a statement. Musk is trying to ‘shoot the messenger’ who highlights the toxic content on his platform rather than deal with the toxic environment he’s created. CCDH has no intention of stopping our independent research – Musk will not bully us into silence.”

Read More

Since purchasing Twitter, Musk has closed off access to its API, severely curtailing research that used its data and any other platforms that used Twitter content.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.