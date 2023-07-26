X, Formerly Twitter, Tells Brands To Spend on Ads or Lose Verified Status: Report

The platform formerly called Twitter is cutting advertising prices in a rush to win back brands, according to The Wall Street Journal.



The social media platform, now called X, reportedly sent an email offering a 50% discount to brands when they use certain ad formats in the US and UK markets — while threatening to remove the verified status of brands that fail to meet certain spend thresholds.



X has had a difficult experience with advertisers since Elon Musk took over the company in a hostile takeover in 2022. The tech mogul pivoted the company away from advertising and toward subscriptions to make up 50% of revenue while developing an e-commerce playbook.



But Musk’s changes to Twitter have caused some brands to pause ads on the platform due to concerns about content moderation and Musk’s own erratic leadership — including the abrupt rebrand last week which saw Musk ditch the iconic bird logo and brand, which cost $44 billion to acquire, to “X.”



While X boasts nearly 400 million active users, advertising revenue has declined by 50%, Musk said earlier this month. Musk hired Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal’s former head of advertising, in June as Twitter’s CEO in a bid to win back advertisers.



Now, the company appears to be using a carrot-and-stick approach to shore up brand interest around the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup.



The carrots are discounts on ads: “The goal of these discounts is to help our advertisers gain reach during crucial moments on Twitter such as the Women’s World Cup,” one of the emails read, according to WSJ.



The discount video ads will sit in the platform’s “Explore” tab, a coveted position with high visibility. The discount will apply until July 31, the WSJ reported.



The sticks are big, however: In the email to advertisers, the company warned that brands will lose their verified status — a gold check mark — unless they spend a minimum of $1,000 on ads in a 30 day period or $6,000 in the preceding 180 days. The threshold applies even though brands already pay $1,000 a month to verify their accounts with the gold check mark.



X did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.