X CEO Linda Yaccarino Confirms Video Calls Are Coming to the Platform Formerly Called Twitter

As part of a rebranding effort and a push to turn the social media platform into a do-everything app, recently-appointed X (formerly Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed in an interview today that users will soon be able to video chat with others without having to divulge a phone number or other contact details.

During the sit down interview with CNBC's Sara Eisen, Yaccarino hinted at the feature while talking about the present and future of X. The executive stated that platform users would soon "be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform,” which would put X in a better position to compete with social media rivals like Facebook, which have offered video calling features for years now.

The addition of video calls will help X to fulfill Elon Musk's aspirations to broaden the scale of services Twitter offers. Like WeChat in China or Line in Japan, Musk wants X to explore features like long-form writing or video content, accommodations for creators and influencers looking to amass a following of paid subscribers and even banking.

Today's interview follows hints from X designer Andrea Conway who yesterday tweeted that she had "just called someone on X." However, no information about when video calling will actually be available for use on X was shared. It's anyone's guess if it will be ready in time for users to chat about the potential cage fight between Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.