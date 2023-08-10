X CEO Linda Yaccarino Confirms Video Calls Are Coming to the Platform Formerly Called Twitter

As part of a rebranding effort and a push to turn the social media platform into a do-everything app, recently-appointed X (formerly Twitter) CEO Linda Yaccarino confirmed in an interview today that users will soon be able to video chat with others without having to divulge a phone number or other contact details.
During the sit down interview with CNBC's Sara Eisen, Yaccarino hinted at the feature while talking about the present and future of X. The executive stated that platform users would soon "be able to make video chat calls without having to give your phone number to anyone on the platform,” which would put X in a better position to compete with social media rivals like Facebook, which have offered video calling features for years now.
The addition of video calls will help X to fulfill Elon Musk's aspirations to broaden the scale of services Twitter offers. Like WeChat in China or Line in Japan, Musk wants X to explore features like long-form writing or video content, accommodations for creators and influencers looking to amass a following of paid subscribers and even banking.
Today's interview follows hints from X designer Andrea Conway who yesterday tweeted that she had "just called someone on X." However, no information about when video calling will actually be available for use on X was shared. It's anyone's guess if it will be ready in time for users to chat about the potential cage fight between Elon Musk and Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
- Elon Musk Appoints Linda Yaccarino as New Twitter CEO
- Linda Yaccarino Emphasizes Autonomy at X in Her First Interview as CEO
- Who Is Twitter’s New CEO Linda Yaccarino?
- Elon Musk To Split Leadership on Key Teams at X with Linda Yaccarino: Report
- Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino Joins Elon Musk in Slamming Meta’s Threads
- Twitter Designer Teases Audio and Video Call Features Coming to Platform
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- HP Faces Class Action Lawsuit For All-in-One Printers That Won’t Scan or Fax When Low on InkTech
- Overwatch 2 Steam Debut Is Met With Overwhelmingly Negative User ReviewsTech
- This Backspace Keycap Can Run Doom Right on Your KeyboardTech
- Elon Musk’s X Lowers Requirements To Join Its Creator Payout ProgramTech
- The Team Behind One of Grand Theft Auto’s Biggest Mods Is Now Part of Rockstar GamesTech
- A Discovery in Mice Brains Could Solve Sexual Disorders in MenTech
- Russia Launches First Moon Mission Since 1976Tech
- Microsoft Shuts Down AI Assistant Cortana on Windows 11Tech
- Hasbro’s Original Optimus Prime Transformers Toy Is Back and Better Than EverTech
- The Government Has a Plan To Get Tech Companies To Take Cybersecurity SeriouslyTech
- What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 11-13Tech
- ‘Quake II’ Remaster Is Out Right Now, Free on Game PassTech