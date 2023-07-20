Behemoth semiconductor chip manufacturer, Taiwanese Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM), reported a plunge in profits in its second-quarter earnings report, citing the falling demand for devices like smartphones.

In the second quarter report released Thursday, the company said net revenue fell by 5.5% to $15.68 billion in the three months ending June 30 as compared to the previous quarter. This constitutes a fall of almost 14 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

Net income saw a similar decline, falling to $5.84 billion — a drop from $7.62 billion reported during the second quarter of 2022, the company reported.

The company reported it had seen shipments of semiconductor wafers decline by over 23 per cent in the past year.

Earnings per share for the period was reported at $1.14, as compared to $1.55 for the same period in 2022.

“Our second quarter business was impacted by the overall global economic conditions, which dampened the end market demand, and led to customers’ ongoing inventory adjustment,” said Wendell Huang, VP and Chief Financial Officer of TSMC in a statement.

“Moving into third quarter 2023, we expect our business to be supported by the strong ramp of our 3-nanomenter technologies, partially offset by customers’ continued inventory adjustment.”

In a presentation to investors, the company said it projects that trend to change in the third quarter as it expects revenue to rise to between $16.7 billion and $17.5 billion.

But there may be other storm clouds on the horizon: according to a Nikkei Asia report, the company will delay the start of mass production at their new facility in Arizona to 2025 due to a labor shortage.

"We are encountering certain challenges, as there is an insufficient amount of skilled workers with the specialized expertise required for equipment installation in a semiconductor-grade facility," said TSMC Chairman Mark Liu.

Construction on the plant started in 2021.

The smartphone market has seen some particularly unsteady times over the past year: in April, market research firm Canalyst reported a fifth consecutive quarter of decline in sales, with a 13 per cent decline from the previous year. Chips meant for smartphones make up a third of TSMC’s revenue while the North American market is responsible for 66 per cent of revenue.

TSMC is a titan of the superconductor market, with some estimates putting their share of the market at over 55 per cent.