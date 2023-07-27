UN: ‘The Era of Global Warming Has Ended; The Era of Global Boiling Has Arrived’

The planet is on track to pass the 1.5-degrees Celsius limit for global warming laid out in the landmark 2015 Paris Agreement, said the incoming head of the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change on Thursday.

The world's governments "have not put in place policies that are ambitious enough to allow the goals of the Paris agreement to be met," said Jim Skea, a professor at Imperial College London who was voted to lead the UN's climate science body this week, according to Reuters.

"That is absolutely for sure."

The Paris Agreement, signed by virtually all of the world's countries as a commitment to bring down greenhouse gas emissions, set a warming target of 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit), and a more ambitious goal of "pursuing efforts to limit the temperature increase" to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F) above pre-industrial levels.

The world has already warmed up by 1.2 degrees Celsius. The planet is currently sweltering — this July is likely the warmest month in recorded history, and possibly the warmest month for hundreds of thousands of years.

Climate scientist Jim Skea looks on at a United Nations meeting in 2019. Skea was elected this week to head up the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, the U.N.'s climate science body. FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP/Getty Images

The World Meteorological Organization confirmed the record on Thursday. UN Secretary-General António Guterres said in a separate statement that "the era of global warming has ended. The era of global boiling has arrived."

Climate scientists say that every tenth of a degree matters: Overshooting the 1.5 degree target will bring a host of catastrophic weather-related events, from more severe heat waves to floods to increased instances of disease and more.

"We are, I think, committed to at least some degree of overshoot," Skea told Reuters, referring to the fact that the global average temperature will soar past the targets even if the world eventually brings emissions down toward zero and stabilizes the climate.

Skea won an election to lead the IPCC, which collects and synthesizes enormous swathes of climate science from around the world, on Wednesday in Nairobi, Kenya. He won the run-off election against Thelma Krug, a Brazilian scientist and previously the IPCC's vice chair.

The IPCC's latest synthesis report — the sixth since its work began in 1988 — was released in March of this year. The seventh report will likely take another five to seven years, during which time the Earth may well have exceeded the 1.5 degree target.