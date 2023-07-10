Workers at Sega, Maker of Sonic the Hedgehog, Vote to Unionize in the US

Following a concerted push towards unionization in the video game industry starting in 2018, workers at Sega of America have voted to form the first multi-departmental video game union at a major company in the United States. Named Allied Employees Guild Improving Sega, or AEGIS for short, the union will fall under the CWA (Communication Workers of America) and will comprise more than 200 roles at Sega of America’s Irvine, California office.

Sega of America is the American branch of Japanese game developer and publisher Sega, which rivaled Nintendo’s popularity in the 1990s and continues to release games from popular series like Sonic the Hedgehog, Yakuza/Like a Dragon and Bayonetta. Votes to approve the union were counted by the National Labor Relations Board on July 10, with 91 votes for the union and 26 votes against.

While prior video game unions, such as Raven Studio’s Game Workers Alliance, have been limited to single departments, Sega’s AEGIS is the first to span multiple departments, including marketing, games as a service, localization, product development, and quality assurance. Prior attempts to form a multi-departmental union, such as those from Raven’s fellow Activision-Blizzard studio Proletariat, have failed to materialize.

“We are overjoyed to celebrate our union election win as members of AEGIS-CWA,” said Sega of America translator Ángel Gómez in a statement to press.

The video game industry has seen increased attempts at unionization in recent years, following multiple high profile cases of sexual harassment and “crunch,” or the practice of demanding long hours of unpaid overtime from workers leading up to a release, at high profile developers. A worker advocacy group, Game Workers Unite, was founded in 2018 and has since made headlines by speaking out at industry events and distributing guides on how to unionize. While the group is not officially recognized as a union in the US, its UK chapter is officially recognized as a union within the Independent Workers Union of Great Britain.

In addition to being the first multi-departmental video game union formed outside of the indie space, AEGIS-CWA will be the second largest video game union in the US, with ZeniMax Media’s 300-worker quality assurance union edging it out. ZeniMax Media is owned by Microsoft and is itself the parent company of Bethesda Softworks, known for the Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises.

“From the start of this campaign, it has been clear that we all care deeply about our work at SEGA,” reads Gómez’s statement. “We hope our victory today is an inspiration to other workers across the gaming industry. Together, we can raise standards for all workers across the industry.”

The Messenger has reached out to AEGIS-CWA and Game Workers Unite for comment, but has yet to hear back.