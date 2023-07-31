The Biden administration on Monday unveiled its plan for filling critical gaps in the United States’ cybersecurity workforce, aiming to address a massive talent shortage that has affected businesses and government agencies of all sizes.

The National Cyber Workforce and Education Strategy describes how the government will fill vacant positions in government and industry by prioritizing skills and training programs rather than certificates; improve the government’s ability to recruit and retain talented employees and compete with the better-paying private industry; increase cybersecurity education in schools and expand Americans’ basic cybersecurity literacy.

There are more than 660,000 open cybersecurity-related jobs in the U.S., according to government data. These roles cover everything from consulting with companies on the best way to set up their computer networks to monitoring those networks for intrusions to investigating hacks after they happen.

Experts and policymakers have consistently identified the cyber talent shortage as a major national security threat. The problem is most acute among small companies operating U.S. critical infrastructure, such as water systems and hospitals, that cannot afford to compete with private sector pay. But federal, state and local government agencies also struggle to fill these roles for the same reason.

The new plan, prepared by the White House Office of the National Cyber Director, envisions government agencies, businesses and educators working together to build a wide range of pathways into cybersecurity jobs, including non-technical roles— lawyers, public relations advisers, policy experts—that are essential in a field that has often been seen as exclusively technical.

“Together, we will address cyber workforce demands, build long-term workforce capacity, and position all Americans to benefit from the enormous potential of our interconnected future,” the strategy says.

Government agencies will try to encourage companies to offer apprenticeships and other on-the-job training, and they will partner with businesses to develop inexpensive educational materials to help retrain people for cyber careers.

Diversity is a key tenet of the strategy. Cybersecurity is an overwhelmingly white and male profession, and minorities and people from historically marginalized communities have historically struggled to enter and advance in the field. “A diverse and inclusive cyber workforce will broaden the range of ideas brought to bear on complex cyber challenges while enabling employers to retain staff,” the strategy says.

A thriving cyber workforce will require systemic changes to the way that the education sector approaches the topic. K-12 schools will need to add basic cybersecurity lessons, and community colleges and four-year universities will need to increase the number of degree programs.

The strategy sketches the outlines of how the Biden administration will prod schools to make these changes, including by promoting existing programs that have proven successful at funding similar approaches.”

Government agencies will also collaborate to produce curricula that schools can use, and they will encourage state and local governments to create programs that give students course credits for out-of-school cybersecurity work. In addition, the Biden administration will create a paid fellowship program to help educators gain necessary cybersecurity knowledge.

The White House is especially intent on incorporating cybersecurity into early education to prepare Americans for a life full of digital threats.

In the corporate world, many cyberattacks that cripple businesses start with poorly informed employees falling for scam emails and clicking links in them that unlock the doors of their employers’ computer networks to hackers. More than 90 percent of digital intrusions begin with these phishing schemes, according to the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.

The Biden administration is betting that widespread basic cyber education would dramatically reduce the frequency of these simple but potentially devastating mistakes. Specific efforts will include promoting the economic benefits of cyber skills and encouraging industry to create an online repository of cyber education materials.

Several federal agencies, businesses, universities and nonprofit organizations are announcing funding commitments to support the White House plan. The National Science Foundation will award $24 million in grants to seven universities through a program that funds up to three years of a student’s cybersecurity education in exchange for their commitment to work for the federal government for an equal amount of time. And the National Security Agency will fund cybersecurity clinics at colleges in Louisiana, Minnesota, Nevada and Virginia, where students will learn cyber skills while helping to defend their communities.