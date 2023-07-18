White House to Limit New Investments in Chinese Tech: Report

The White House plans to curtail investments in Chinese-made tech such as semiconductors, AI, and quantum computing as the Biden Administration continues to counter China's influence over the future of technology.

The restrictions would only target news investments, not prior ones, and likely won’t go into effect until 2024, according to Bloomberg, which first reported the news.

The plans come to light after chip company executives met with the Biden administration on Monday to assess future potential restrictions on semiconductor chip access for China. US government officials Janet Yellen and Antony Blinken also recently visited China to try and broach the technological divide diplomatically.

“These would not be broad controls that would affect US investment broadly in China, or in my opinion, have a fundamental impact on affecting the investment climate for China,” Yellen told Bloomberg TV in reference to any future regulation.

Future restrictions on investing in Chinese technology companies would have both a symbolic and substantive impact. AI is the most hotly contested and invested in technology of late and its rapid adoption and advancement has spurred calls of an “AI arms race”, led by the US and China.

China is already waging economic warfare against the United States according to Laura Thomas, Chief of Staff and Strategic Initiatives at Infleqtion, a quantum-computing company, and a former U.S. Central Intelligence Agency case officer.

“Companies can no longer ignore the outsized risk of doing business in China,” said Thomas. “The Chinese Communist Party has laid out its vision to surpass the United States in technological dominance and economic competitiveness and it is time we start paying attention. We have to imagine what the world would be like today if China had invented and dominated the semiconductor industry. Quantum technology is what comes next after semiconductors and we must consider what is at stake if we cede the quantum race to China.”

According to Crunchbase, after seeing investments in well over 400 Chinese startups in 2021 before dipping last year, 2023 is on pace to not even surpass 150.