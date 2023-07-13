The White House has informed the acting national cyber director that it won’t nominate her to the permanent position, three people familiar with the matter told The Messenger.

Kemba Walden, a former Microsoft and Department of Homeland Security lawyer, has been serving as acting head of the Office of the National Cyber Director since inaugural director Chris Inglis retired February. In Walden's short tenure, she has overseen the release of the Biden administration’s National Cybersecurity Strategy and the initial stages of implementing the sweeping plan.

News of the White House’s decision not to nominate Walden, who has garnered praise from government colleagues and industry executives, comes one day after a coalition of leading technology companies urged President Joe Biden’s team to quickly fill the national cyber director position, which Congress created in 2020 to serve as the president’s chief digital security adviser.

The White House did not respond to a request for comment about its decision, which was first reported by The Record, while the Office of the National Cyber Director said it wouldn't comment on personnel matters.

Walden joined ONCD in May 2022 as the principal deputy director after serving as the assistant general counsel for Microsoft’s Digital Crimes Unit, where she created and led the company’s anti-ransomware program. Prior to that, she was an attorney at DHS working on cybersecurity issues, including the application of wiretapping and anti-hacking laws.

At the time of Walden’s hiring, the White House described her as “an attorney with extensive experience in government and the private sector.”