What You Wear Swimming Could Affect How Well Sharks Can See You

Shark attacks are back in the news: So far, the marine predators have attacked at least 18 people in the United States, including four over the 4th of July holiday weekend and at least one other person bitten this past weekend. The good news is that there’s no evidence shark attacks are actually on the rise, but the incidents have left some beachgoers on edge.

Fortunately, your chances of getting bitten by a shark are vanishingly small, about 1 in 3.75 million according to the International Wildlife Museum. That’s largely because most sharks aren’t actually trying to eat you. But if you’re looking to potentially reduce your odds even more, you might consider taking a cue from shark neurobiology and avoid swimsuits that feature brightly contrasting patterns in favor of something more plain.

Sharks use a combination of highly-attuned senses to hunt. They can smell blood from miles away, hear tiny splashes of water at the surface, and sense the electric fields of their prey. But they probably can’t see color very well, research suggests. That’s because sharks, at least those scientists have studied, don’t have more than one type of cone cell, which are the color-sensing photoreceptors that dot retinas. By contrast, human eyes contain nine kinds of cones, some of which allow us to distinguish between colors, like blue and green.

But some shark species are quite good at detecting light from dark with astonishing accuracy. One study found that a nocturnal bottom-swimming shark can distinguish between stripped patterns that are only 1.3 percent different in contrast — a skill that likely helps them find their food in the muck. Other shark species rely on contrast too, including great white sharks, which scan the surface looking for silhouettes that resemble seals, their primary prey.

A Bull Shark off the coast of Jupiter, Florida Julian Gunther / Getty Images

Whether it’s possible to become “invisible” to sharks by avoiding contrasting colors is unclear, in large part because researchers don’t fully understand why sharks attack people. There’s some evidence that attacks occur more often in murky water, suggesting it might not matter what a swimmer wears.

That hasn’t stopped some companies from attempting to cash in on the premise of shark-deterring swimwear. One company sells wetsuits designed to “break up and diffuse light” for $450 a pop, though some scientists are skeptical these suits are worth the money. Still, if you’re looking to blend in a bit more on your next ocean swim, consider a non-contrasting suit that won’t obviously stand out to sharks.