What To Play This Weekend: July 28-30

This week, a surprise hit game from 2019 gets a worthy follow up that has been dominating the Steam sales charts. Science fiction and narrative game fans also have a fresh tale to dig into, as a certain Prime Video television series is getting the full Telltale treatment in what marks the award winning developer’s first game in four years.

Best new video games out this week

Remnant 2 is a third person action game that takes heavy cues from some of the genre’s best offerings (Gears of War and Warhammer: Space Marine), and combines them with unique, rogue-like elements and the design philosophies of From Software’s influential Dark Souls series.



Like its predecessor, Remnant 2 is focused on large, randomly generated, highly replayable levels, filled with wildly imaginative enemies and nightmarish boss fights. Players take control of an unnamed survivor of an otherworldly, multi-dimensional apocalypse brought forth by an enemy known as the Root.



But be warned, enemies are as relentless and overbearing as the environments you’ll be exploring.



This sequel does everything you’d want a sequel to do. Levels are larger, character customization is deeper, bosses have been completely reworked to make them less of a frustrating slog to get through, and the moment to moment gameplay feels more responsive. The game is also one of the first Unreal Engine 5 games, making it a great showcase for current gen consoles.



If a difficult but rewarding trip through a varied but brutal hellscape is something that sounds like your speed, you might want to grab a friend (or three) and test your mettle in this week’s top recommendation. Remnant 2 is Available on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. Developed by Gunfire Games.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is a playable prequel to the beloved television series The Expanse and a return to form for Telltale Games. After shutting its doors in 2018, it seemed as though Telltale Games, the studio behind Tales from the Borderlands, The Wolf Among Us, and the award-winning The Walking Dead game series, would be forever gone from the gaming landscape.



As is tradition, Telltale is bringing its signature point-and-click, choose-your-own-adventure-style gameplay to craft an episodic original story to an existing property. Based on the television adaptation of James S.A. Corey’s original novels, the game will follow Camina Drummer, played by actress Cara Gee, who is reprising her role from the TV show. Players will help Drummer navigate the danger, relationships, and politics of her crew aboard the Artemis as they travel through the outskirts of The Belt.

New on Xbox Game Pass This Week

Serious Sam: Siberian Mayhem

New on Playstation Plus This Month

Essential: Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered, Endling — Extinction is Forever

Extra and Premium: It Takes Two, Sniper Elite 5, Snowrunner, World War Z, The Ascent, Undertale, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Dysmantle, Circus Electrique, Dynasty Warriors 9, Samurai Warriors 5, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Monster Jam Steel Titans

New on Nintendo Online This Week

The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages, The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Seasons

Free on Epic Games This Week

Homeworld Remastered Collection, Severed Steel