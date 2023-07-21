What To Play This Weekend: July 21-23 - The Messenger
What To Play This Weekend: July 21-23

Herd some aliens or bend reality with an instant camera. These games have something for everyone

Published
Trone Dowd
A screenshot from the video game Pikmin 4Nintendo

Everyone’s favorite leaf-headed minions have finally returned for an all-new original adventure on Nintendo’s console-handheld hybrid. For those looking for a thought-provoking trip through a surreal but wondrous world, a new puzzler blurring the lines between art and reality will fit the vibe.

There’s plenty to play and we’re here to help you figure out how to spend your game time. Here’s what’s worth checking out this weekend.

Notable new video games out this week

Pikmin 4 (out July 21) is the fourth installment in Nintendo’s strange mish-mash of action and real time strategy. The series has been going strong since 2001, but that doesn’t mean you can’t jump into this newest release if you haven't played the others. Pikmin 4 stars a customizable protagonist, a first for the series, and features two new Pikmin type to help you on your adventure to get back home: Glow Pikmin, capable of illuminating the way in the game’s new, more dangerous night time levels, and Ice Pikmin, which are invulnerable to frigid temperatures and capable of freezing enemies.

Players will also get to control and command Oatchi, an adorable, canine-like companion that helps you and your Pikmin traverse the environment in new ways, smash enemies, and solve puzzles. (Available on Nintendo Switch. Developed by Nintendo EPD)

Viewfinder (out July 18) is an indie game from developer Sad Owl Studios, who are the first to admit their first-person shooter is “very hard to explain in words.” Here's our attempt: Players take photos, which can then be manipulated and brought to life using changing perspectives to overlap new environmental elements. That ability is used to solve puzzles while pushing the player forward through various art styles.

Still not grasping how all that works? Check out the trailer.

Viewfinder is a wildly inventive game with one of the most original puzzle mechanics since Portal. And at under 7 hours play time, it might be the perfect weekend diversion for anyone looking for brain-teasing fun. (Available on PC and PlayStation 5. Developed by Sad Owl Studios)

New On Xbox Game Pass This Week

Techtonica, Maquette, The Wandering Village, Toem, The Cave, Figment 2: Creed Valley

New On PlayStation Plus This Month

Extra and Premium: It Takes Two, Sniper Elite, Snowrunner, World War Z, The Ascent, Undertale, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Dysmantle, Circus Electrique, Dynasty Warriors 9, Samurai Warriors 5, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Fast and Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Monster Jam Steel Titans

Sony also kicks off its PlayStation Store Summer Sale this week. Some of the year's best titles, including Dead Island 2 and Hogwarts Legacy, are deeply discounted. Older titles, including 2022’s masterclass Elden Ring and the remake of The Last Of Us Part 1, are also on sale.

