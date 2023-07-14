What To Play This Weekend: July 14-16

Put on your combat exosuit; the forecast calls for dinosaurs. Or maybe you'd rather join some doomed teens for an overnight island party that goes horribly wrong? All things are possible in our weekly video game guide.

Here are the new releases (and re-releases) that are worth playing while you stay inside to hide from the summer heat.

Best new video games out this week

Oxenfree II: Lost Signals (released July 12) is a graphic adventure game that follows a protagonist in the midst of an early midlife crisis on a mysterious, thrilling, and sometimes horrific journey to their hometown. As you might guess from the title, it's a sequel to the 2016 release Oxenfree, but you don't need to be familiar with the original to play. (Playstation 4/5, Switch, iOS, Android, Windows. Developed by Night School Studios)

Exoprimal (released July 14) is a multiplayer third-person shooter where players are divided into teams of power-suited soldiers and must fight rampaging dinosaurs with the help of a rogue AI. Sound silly? It is, but it's also wild, frenetic fun. (PlayStation 4/5, Xbox Series X/S/One, Windows. Developed by Capcom)

This week's releases on XBox Game Pass

Sea Horizon, Common'hood, Rain World, The Valiant, Dead Man's Diary, MORDHAU, Strike Force Kitty, Strike Team Gladius, X-Force Under Attack, Exoprimal

This month's releases on PlayStation Plus

Extra and Premium: It Takes Two, Sniper Elite 5, Snowrunner, World War Z, The Ascent, Undertale, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Dysmantle, Circus Electrique, Dynasty Warriors 9, Samurai Warriors 5, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Monster Jam Steel Titans