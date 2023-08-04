What To Play This Weekend: August 4 – 6

The most noteworthy game releases this week couldn’t be more different from one another. One is a massive, sprawling, open-world role-playing game and a sequel to one of the progenitors of the genre.



The other is an intimate, two hour long narrative-based cooking game that recounts the generation-spanning tale of an immigrant family’s struggles and triumphs in a new land.

This week could easily be a case study in the breadth of the medium. And yes, both of these games are absolutely worth your time this weekend.

Best new video games out this week

Venba is the very first game from Vasai Studios, a Toronto based developer. It follows the titular character, Venba, as she and her husband navigate the triumphs and hardships of emigrating to their new home in Canada, and the heft of raising a child under these circumstances. Deliciously, the whole story is told through the lens of South Asian, more specifically Tamil, cuisine.



There isn’t much to Venba’s gameplay, as players will spend as much time reading about these rich characters and their interpersonal relationships as they will actually cooking. But Venba's unique perspective is rarely seen, and the execution here will leave players hungry for more.



Venba’s designer, writer, and programmer Abhi told Eurogamer that the stories of first generation immigrants aren't told enough in most mediums, so he set out to do just that.



"I think the parents have the cooler sorry to tell," he told the outlet. “Venba is more about exploring that relationship between these assimilated children versus their non-native parents."



The result is a touching and deeply relatable (particularly for those with immigrant parents/guardians) story you can easily play in a single sitting with a friend or family member. And for those with Xbox and PC Game Pass, the game is completely free to download. Venba is available on Xbox Series X/S, Switch and PC. Developed by Vasai Studios.

Baldur’s Gate 3, in many ways, is Belgian developer Larian Studios magnum opus. Larian has been one of the industry’s brightest stars in the role-playing genre, developing 2017’s Divinity: Original Sin 2 and its numerous predecessors and spin-offs. Baldur’s Gate 3 is the studio's chance to finally work on one of its biggest inspirations, and marks Larian’s most ambitious game to date.



A follow-up to the Bioware classics, this latest installment is a much-needed modern take on the Dungeons and Dragons-based game series. The game is still based on rolls like its real life counterpart, but ditches the older DnD rules used by Bioware's games in favor of the more player friendly 5E rule set.



After being forcefully implanted with a mind-altering parasite by the mysterious Illithid species, players will party up with their choice of fantasy archetypes and embark on a city-spanning quest to remove the creature before it’s too late. Along the way, they'll make world-altering decisions, meet dozens of characters and learn new abilities to help them stave off an encroaching Illithid invasion.



Baldur’s Gate 3 is the type of game that is sure to have years of support both from its developer Larian and the player base. It has a lot to live up to considering how influential the first two installments are. But if the overwhelmingly positive response to the game’s massive early access launch in 2020 is any indication, it seems that Baldur's Gate 3 is worthy of the IP’s track record. Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC and will come to PS5 on September 6. Developed by Larian Studios.



New on Xbox Game Pass This Week

Celeste, A Short Hike



New on PlayStation Plus This Month

Essential: Dreams, Death’s Door, PGA Tour 2K23

Extra and Premium: It Takes Two, Sniper Elite 5, Snowrunner, World War Z, The Ascent, Undertale, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, Melty Blood: Type Lumina, Dysmantle, Circus Electrique, Dynasty Warriors 9, Samurai Warriors 5, My Little Pony: A Maretime Bay Adventure, Fast & Furious: Spy Racers Rise of SH1FT3R, Monster Jam Steel Titans

Free on Epic Games This Week

Bloons TD 6, Loop Hero

