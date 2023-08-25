After an 11-year hiatus, developer From Software, the team behind 2022’s Elden Ring, is returning to the niche franchise that first endeared them to American and Japanese audiences alike. And if giant mechs fighting each other giant mechs in the name of capitalism isn’t your speed, perhaps try a slower-paced strategy game that takes players through the annals of history.

The Best New Video Games This Week

Armored Core VI (out Aug. 25) is the first game in the series since 2012. A lot has changed in the games industry since then. But the most relevant change of them all for this new entry in the mech combat game is the developer itself.



From Software, once a midsized developer known for making niche games, has since become one of the most prolific game studios in the industry. After collaborating with George R.R. Martin, and creating an entire genre --the Soulslike-- that the games industry rushing to replicate, From Software is returning to Armored Core with newfound confidence.



Like previous entries in the series, Armored Core VI is set in a futuristic science fiction world run by large corporations. Players take control of an unnamed protagonist running missions for the highest bidder using giant customizable robots called Armored Core.



You’ll customize and fit your bot with different parts, weapons and abilities to better suit the mission at hand. This entry features a variety of missions from storming highly secure fortresses to battling gargantuan mechs 50 times your size.



Armored Core VI is a different game than FromSoft's fantasy role-playing games like Elden Ring, Bloodborne, and Dark Souls. But a lot of the same game design philosophies that made those games popular, such as prioritizing fun and gameplay over clear narrative and presentation, will be found here.

Age Of Empires IV: Anniversary Edition (out Aug. 22) released on Xbox platforms this week shortly after a surprise announcement at the opening night of Gamescom in Cologne, Germany this Tuesday.



Set during the early middle ages to the renaissance, players choose one of 10 civilizations, and take part in building up that society from scratch. You’ll recreate moments in history such as the Hundred Years War between England and France and the rise of the Mongolian Empire, in four globe spanning campaigns.

Managing resources such as crops and cattle, ensuring your population is educated, creating an economy, all while defending their land from other outside forces in large scale battles, Age Of Empires IV is about reliving humanity’s most triumphant and darkest moments through cunning, politicking, and strategy.



This remastered version features controller support, making it much easier to play on the couch in front of a television. The game is completely free for Xbox Game Pass subscribers.



Neither of these games what you’re looking for this weekend? Why not give the new game from Ascendant Studios, Immortals Of Aveum (out Aug. 22), a try. A brand new property published under Electronic Arts “Originals” banner, this magic themed first person shooter offers a spin on the typical military drab that has become all too common in the medium.



The Messenger may not have given it a glowing review, but Immortals Of Aveum may still be worth a playthrough if you’re looking for something entirely original to play from start and finish over a weekend or two.

New on Xbox Game Pass This Week

New on PlayStation Plus This Month

PlayStation Premium Classics

Free On Epic Games Store This Month

