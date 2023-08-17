What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 18-21

What could be one of the strangest film-to-video game adaptations ever made releases alongside the Nintendo Switch port of one of 2022’s finest games for a somewhat spooky week in new video game releases. Whether you’re looking for cheap, slasher film-thrills, or an addictive rogue-like that’ll be hard to put down, you’ll have no problem finding a game to play this coming weekend.

Best New Video Games Out This Week

Texas Chainsaw Massacre (out Aug. 18) isn’t a franchise anyone was asking to be brought to the medium of video games. But in an era where Jason Voorhees got his own multiplayer game (from the same publisher) and everyone from Michael Myers to Freddy Kreuger is appearing in Behavior Interactive’s Dead By Daylight, it was only a matter of time before Leatherface made his digital debut.



Similar to the aforementioned Dead By Daylight, Texas Chainsaw Massacre is an asymmetric multiplayer game where a team of four teenage survivors look to outlast and escape the chainsaw-wielding maniac and his two equally murderous family members.



Each of the predators has unique special abilities such as the ability to track footprints or set traps, as survivors work to open doors and deactivate traps, allowing them to escape the family’s property. The result looks to be a surprisingly deep multiplayer game that requires teamwork and communication in order to outlast the opposing team.



It’s an easy recommendation for fans of the 1974 horror film, as the game features plenty of references and callbacks to the source material. The game also releases day one on Xbox Game Pass, making it totally free to play for Game Pass owners. Developed by Sumo Nottingham, published by Gun Interactive.

Vampire Survivors (out Aug. 17) is a shoot-em-up, rogue-like hybrid with an aesthetic reminiscent of a classic Castlevania game. The game was originally released on PC and Xbox in fall of last year and on mobile last December, but is now coming to Nintendo Switch. In it, you play as a titular survivor fending off waves of creatures and monsters with a variety of weapons and abilities, akin to Robotron 2084 or Geometry Wars.



While seemingly simple on its surface, with players simply having to focus on moving their survivor across the level as their attacks fire automatically, the game can also be deceptively difficult. The screen will fill up with literally hundreds of enemies that you have to navigate and dodge in order to progress.



Luckily, you can team up with friends to keep things from getting too overwhelming (a new feature that is also coming to older versions of the game).



As many gamers found out after its initial release window, Vampire Survivors is endlessly replayable and wildly addictive, hearkening back to its developer's time working on slot machines. The thrill of growing more powerful against the ever-encroaching vampire hoard makes it easy to keep committing to one more try. Developed and published by Poncle.





New on Xbox Game Pass This Week

Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Firewatch, Everspace 2



New on PlayStation Plus This Month

Extra and Premium: Cursed To Golf, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, Destroy All Humans 2 Reprobed, Dreams, Hotel Transylvania: Scary-Tale Adventures, Lawn Mowing Simulator: Landmark Edition, Lost Judgement, Midnight Fight Express, PJ Masks: Heroes of the Night, Source of Madness, Sea Of Stars, Spellforce III Reforced, Two Point Hospital: Jumbo Edition



PlayStation Premium Classics: Ape Escape: On The Loose, MediEvil: Resurrection, Pursuit Force: Extreme Justice



Free On Epic Games Store This Week

Black Book, Dodo Peak