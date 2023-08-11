What To Play This Weekend: Aug. 11-13

Whether it's a monster hunting, super-powered adventure across a sandy fantasy landscape or a murder mystery to unravel with the power of song, players looking for something new to play this weekend will be met with a light but wildly diverse set of games to choose from. Plus, those who haven’t yet taken the plunge into last week’s biggest, record shattering release still have hundreds of hours of potential play ahead of them.



Here’s what’s worth playing this weekend.

Best New Video Games Out This Week

Atlas Fallen (out Aug 10) is an action RPG that melds elements of hack and slash action games like Bayonetta with the beast-slaying sensibilities of Monster Hunter. Players will spend the game beating back the desolation brought upon its world by an evil sun god. On the journey, players will upgrade their gauntlet, which gives them special powers that will help them navigate the world faster and more efficiently, as well as let them mold a fighting style unique to them.

The game’s standout feature is its drop-in, drop-out co-op. Two players are free to traverse the game’s dune-filled open-world together or independently, and can even complete non-mainline story missions without the other being present.



If you’re looking for a fun and casual action RPG to tackle while shooting the breeze with a friend, Atlas Fallen may be worth checking out. And at just 15 hours long, according to developer Deck 13, the game may be the perfect weekend appetizer to pick up and finish ahead of the busy holiday season. Atlas Fallen is available on PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. Developed by Deck 13.

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (out Aug 10) is a game unlike anything you’ve probably played before. Players assume the role of Grace, a college dropout who finds herself the prime suspect in the killing of the last muse for the game’s modern, sexy take on the Greek pantheon. Given a week to prove her innocence, Grace is granted the powers of a muse and is tasked with clearing her own name before she’s executed for the murder.



And yes, as the title implies, there are a number of musical numbers along the way.



The game, which presents as a colorful visual novel with key decisions to make throughout, features a star-studded cast of voice actors from in and out of the gaming world, including Troy Baker, Laura Bailey and Ashley Johnson of The Last Of Us Part 2, Abubakar Salim of Assassin’s Creed Origins, Critical Role’s Felicia Day and Anthony Rapp, the original lead of the beloved Broadway production Rent.



A love letter to musical theater, this three hour romp is one worth checking out based on the creative, off-the-wall premise alone. And the game lends itself well to replays as musical numbers throughout the adventure change based on the player’s choices. Stray Gods is Available on Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4 and Xbox Series X/S. Developed by Summerfall Studios.



