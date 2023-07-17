Web Development Company Wix Debuts AI Text-To-Website Generator Tool - The Messenger
Web Development Company Wix Debuts AI Text-To-Website Generator Tool

Know what you want your website to do but don't know how to code? This new tool could help

Published
Abubakar Idris
A new tool generates websites on command.Delmaine Donson/Getty Images

The no-code evolution got a boost thanks to Wix, one of the world’s leading platforms for creating and managing websites and web applications. Today Wix announced AI Site Generator, a new web builder that will allow users to describe what they want their website to do and look like and the tool will spit out a customized and fully-functional website. 

“What makes it groundbreaking is that it is not a template,” Avishai Abrahami, Wix’s CEO wrote in a blog post on the company’s website. “It's a unique website designed and tailor-made for you, according to your needs, generated with AI and advanced algorithms. The design and layout are completely fitted to the site’s content.”

AI Site Generator is just one of several automation products Wix has built on top of the AI model that powers ChatGPT, the hugely popular chatbot by OpenAI.

“You are given a prompt to input the website’s intent, ChatGPT generates the text while we generate the website design and images,” Abrahami clarified about the site generator tool.

Running on OpenAI’s backbone, Wix has showcased new text creation tools, including an “AI Domain Generator” to help users choose the “perfect” name for their brand. Other AI tools focus on website layouts, image creation, and an automated video creation tool that quickly transforms video files into professional-looking trailers.

Wix has also introduced AI tools to simplify product descriptions for merchants and product recommendations for their customers.

“The current AI revolution is just the beginning,” Abrahami wrote. “And in the next few years, you will see that the new AI technologies will bring many opportunities.”

