This Wearable Clip-On Mouse Doesn’t Need a Desk to Compete With Apple

Laptop trackpads are always getting bigger and accommodating more gestures, but a standalone mouse is still going to be more reliable—at least until you have to work while on an airplane or anywhere else that doesn't have enough space to accommodate one. The Clip Mouse promises to be a solution to such predicaments, trading lasers or cameras for a motion sensor and a wearable design that works anywhere you need it to.

The technology powering the Clip Mouse isn't anything particularly revolutionary. It uses the same type of motion-sensing gyroscope that powers everything from VR controllers to your smartphone's ability to know how it's orientated. But inside the Clip Mouse, which is worn on two fingers on either the left or right hand, the gyroscopic sensor works alongside a "carefully crafted algorithm" to isolate and translate horizontal hand movements to an on-screen cursor, supposedly allowing you to control it in the same way as a traditional mouse. Slide it across your desk, and the cursor should follow.

The only physical button on the Clip Mouse is simply used to recalibrate the device and reset the position of the user's on-screen cursor. Kickstarter - Clip Mouse

Connecting to a Mac or PC through Bluetooth 5.0, the Clip Mouse promises up to 50 hours of battery life, which can be recharged via a USB-C port. While there's a single button on the side of the device, it's only used to reset the Clip Mouse's calibration and return the user's cursor to the middle of the screen.

The user's fingers rest on a touchpad, which detects interactions like button clicks and swipe gestures. Kickstarter - Clip Mouse

Aside from movement, a touchpad built into the mouse detects actions including left-clicks, right-clicks, and scrolling. The touchpad is on the inside of the device, and tracks the two fingers that the Clip Mouse is being worn on. Almost like Apple's Magic Mouse, it should allow the Clip Mouse to detect the up and down movements of individual fingers, as well as more complicated gestures like side-to-side swipes, without requiring actual buttons and wheels.

Although not necessarily a permanent replacement for a dedicated traditional mouse, the Clip Mouse aims to be a strong travel accessory and even a potential rival to Apple's touchpad mouse. And with a price of around $65, it's competitively priced.

The big catch is that the creators of the Clip Mouse are bringing it to consumers through a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign, which puts most of the financial risk on those willing to cough up the $65 to pre-order one. Although the Clip Mouse is already in the manufacturing phase "with a reputable electronics manufacturing company", which means it's well past the tricky design and prototyping stages, even its creators point out that "supply chains, logistics, and delivery have been volatile during the pandemic." In other words, it's buyer beware: the promised delivery date of October 2023 could easily slip well into the new year.