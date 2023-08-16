Half the world's population, or about four billion people, suffer from water stress driven by climate change, according to new research from the World Resource Institute.

It is only going to get worse, the report stresses.

"Across the world our demand for water is exceeding what's available," said Samantha Kuzma, data lead for WRI's Aqueduct program.

"We are living in a water crisis."

The latest report from the Aqueduct Water Risk Atlas finds that 25 countries home to a quarter of the world's population experience extremely high water stress every year. Extreme stress is defined as a country using at least 80% of its available supply of water.

Twice that number, or 50% of the global population, experience a lack of water at least one month out of the year. By 2050, without intervention, that proportion will reach 60%.

"People like to talk about climate change as the biggest existential threat to humanity, but water stress is climate change's deadliest and most used weapon," said Crystal Davis, global director of WRI's Food, Land and Water program, during a press briefing before the new data were released.

Squeezed Middle

The update to the Aqueduct Atlas included a list of the 25 countries most affected by water stress. Many of those are in the Middle East and North Africa, where 83% of the population is currently exposed to extreme water stress.

Bahrain experiences the most dire water stress, followed by Cyprus, Kuwait, Lebanon and Oman. Egypt, Iran, South Africa and India, now the world's most populous country, are in the top 25.

By 2050, almost one-third of global GDP will be exposed to high water stress — a total of $70 trillion, up from $15 trillion in 2010.

Women draw water from a well that is almost empty on May 26, 2023 in Khokher Viheer village, Peth Taluka, Nashik, Maharashtra, India. India is among the countries that will be hardest hit by water stress over the coming decades. Ritesh Shukla/Getty Images

Half of the exposed GDP in 2050 will come from India, Mexico, Egypt and Turkey. Prior WRI analyses found that only 1% of global GDP could provide water security to the global population by 2030. But so far, few of the commitments made by countries, businesses and other entities to tackle water scarcity have come to fruition, the WRI says.

"In a dry year...there won’t be enough water to meet all of our demand," Kuzma said. "Someone’s tap will be cut off."

Water demand is set to increase in some areas of the world — in sub-Saharan Africa it is set to jump by 163% by 2050 to keep up with irrigation needs, according to the new analysis.

What About the US?

In the US, WRI found that 14 states meet the criteria for high water stress, with at least 40% of supply used each year. Six of those states meet the 80 percent criteria for extreme stress.

Arizona, New Mexico and Colorado are the three most water stressed states, and all seven of the states that rely on the Colorado River for water face high or extremely high water stress.

The Bureau of Reclamation is expected to impose water cuts on some of those states this week.

"Water is how climate change most directly impacts people throughout the world, from floods and droughts to sea level rise," said Charles Iceland, director of WRI's Freshwater Initiatives.

"If climate change was a shark, then water is its teeth."