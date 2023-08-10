Virgin Galactic Launches Its First Space Tourists

Several tourists boldly went where an increasing amount of wealthy travelers have gone before on Thursday, as Virgin Galactic’s reusable space plane successfully completed the company’s second commercial flight.

The three Galactic 02 passengers, the company's first three space tourists, traveled at a top speed of Mach 3, went to a height of almost 300,000 feet and experienced the floating microgravity of space for several minutes before the vessel reentered the Earth's atmosphere.

The three passengers aboard the launch of Galactic 02 included 80-year-old John Goodwin, who competed as a canoeist for Great Britain in the 1972 Olympics, and who became the second person with Parkinson’s Disease to go to space (astronaut Rich Clifford was the first). The other passengers were Keisha Schahaff, an entrepreneur who touts herself as the first person from Antigua and Barbuda in space, and her daughter Anastatia Mayers, an 18-year-old university student studying philosophy and physics at the University of Scotland.

"For me to go into space and defy Parkinson's is hopefully an inspiration for all people," Goodwin said in a promotional video.

Schahaff and her daughter won their seats aboard Galactic 02 through a fundraising sweepstakes for the nonprofit Space for Humanity.

Anastatia Mayers, John Goodwin and Keisha Schahaff will be the first three space tourists on a Virgin Galactic flight. Virgin Galactic

The mission also included three crew members. The ship was piloted by former NASA astronaut Frederick Sturckow and retired U.S. Air Force pilot Kelly Latimer. Former NASA astronaut Beth Moses was aboard in her role as Virgin Galactic's Chief Astronaut Instructor.

Unlike other commercial space travel companies, Virgin Galactic, which was founded by billionaire Richard Branson, doesn’t rely on rocket ships, but on a unique space plane design. The vessel, dubbed the VSS Unity, is carried to an altitude of 45,000 feet by the larger, dual fuselage motherships, the VMS Eve. One at that altitude, the Unity decouples from the Eve and engages a rocket engine that blasts it into space.

The Unity's foldable wings allow it to mimic the physics of the capsules used by other companies, which is necessary to tolerate the friction and heat that comes from reentering the atmosphere. Those wings then fold out for the glide back to the spaceport.

Thursday’s launch marked the first time that a Virgin Galactic flight’s passengers were civilians. Its first commercial flight, which launched on May 25, was billed as a scientific research mission crewed by members of the Italian air force.

While thus far Virgin Galactic has separated itself from competitors such as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin by not catering to the ultra-wealthy and celebrities like William Shatner in its initial flights, the company has indicated its plans are to pivot towards offering luxury experiences in the future. Those include four-day packages culminating in a flight to space, but that also include tours of its New Mexico spaceport, training flights and a celebratory ceremony and party upon return to Earth.

But not everything is soaring high. According to SEC filings, Virgin Galactic had an operating loss of over $300 million over the first six months of 2023 against revenue of just $2 million. But the company hopes to turn that around: In those filings, they report a backlog of 800 customers with reservations to fly into space at a base price of $450,000 per seat for a total of over $200 million in expected revenue on future flights.

You can rewatch the launch below.