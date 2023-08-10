Wacom’s Affordable Touchscreen Tablets Finally Ditch Their Extra Cables

First debuting at CES 2020 as a more affordable alternative to the company's Cintiq tablets, which countless digital artists and illustrators rely on, today Wacom announced an update to its Wacom One line. Notably, the update brings several usability improvements to the line's LCD tablets, including finally eliminating all the extra cables that were previously needed to connect the tablets to certain devices.

The Wacom One S and Wacom One M tablets are the company's first entry-level pen tablets to support 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity as well as stylus tilt detection. Wacom

Also included in the update were new, smaller versions of the screen-less, stylus-driven tablets the company has been making for almost 40 years. The Wacom One S and Wacom One M pen tablets are the first entry-level tablets from the company to feature 4,000 levels of pressure sensitivity (up from 2,048 pressure levels on previous models). They've also got stylus tilt detection for more nuanced interactions while painting or pursuing other creative pursuits like calligraphy, and include a stylus with two customizable buttons on the side.

The Wacom One S and Wacom One M tablets can be purchased with or without a bundled stylus. Wacom

The larger Wacom One M tablet will sell for $150 later this month, while the slightly smaller Wacom One S tablet will retail for $100, although both can also be purchased without a stylus (for those who already have one from other Wacom products) for $100 or $60, respectively.

The Wacom One 13 touch and Wacom One 12 tablets feature improved color reproduction and a single USB-C connection to many devices. Wacom

But its Wacom's LCD tablets that will be more appealing to professional artists who are nonetheless budget conscious. The new Wacom One 13 touch and Wacom One 12 tablets function as secondary, interactive displays with 13.3-inch or 11.6-inch LCD displays. The resolution of the Wacom One LCD tablets hasn't improved from 1920 x 1080 since their debut in 2020, but the latest models bump color reproduction up to 99% of the sRGB gamut (the original versions mustered just 72% of the NTSC color gamut). They also reduce the gap between the top glass layer and the LCD panel beneath so the on-screen cursor feels closer and more connected to the tip of the user's stylus.

The 13.3-inch Wacom One 13 touch also includes finger detection—a feature borrowed from pricier Wacom tablets—allowing users to also interact with their software using finger taps, or even more complicated multi-touch gestures with up to ten fingers at once.

The biggest improvement to the new Wacom One LCD tablets, however, is that both can be connected to many devices using just a single USB-C connection for both video and power. That includes some mobile devices running Android, like smartphones. That's much more convenient than older versions of the Wacom One LCD tablets, which required clunky dongles to accommodate an HDMI cable. Connecting to older, HDMI-dependent devices is still an option with the new Wacom One tablets, but that requires optional cables not included in the box.

The Wacom One 13 touch and Wacom One 12 tablets can also be purchased with or without a bundled stylus, allowing digital artists who already own one to save $100 on each model. Wacom

The Wacom One 13 touch and Wacom One 12 tablets will also be available later this month for $600 or $400, respectively. And like the smaller, screen-less Wacom One tablets, these models can also be purchased without a stylus for users who already own one for $500 or $300, respectively.