Voyager Space and Airbus To Launch Starlab Commercial Space Station

Private companies are joining the race to launch a space station into Earth’s orbit — a leap NASA says will help it replace the aging International Space Station and continue doing science in orbit.

Now, space exploration company Voyager Space has announced a partnership with aeronautics giant Airbus to collaborate on the construction and launch of a commercial space station called Starlab.

"The International Space Station is widely regarded as the most successful platform for global cooperation in space history, and we are committed to building on this legacy as we move forward with Starlab,” said Voyager Space president Matthew Kuta in a press release.



“We are establishing this joint venture to reliably meet the known demand from global space agencies while opening new opportunities for commercial users," Kuta said.

A plan detailing Starlab's ability to meet NASA’s needs had been approved by the space agency in June, Voyager Space said.

Voyager Space did not give a timeline for building and launching the space station or the total estimated cost.

The news comes amid the 12th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Seattle. On Tuesday, International Space Station National Laboratory chief operating officer Francisco Cordova said space agencies are planning to have no gap in the astronaut presence in orbit as a result of the ISS decommissioning — which means a space station will need to be in orbit and operating by 2030.

“We want an overlap, actually, between operating the space station," Cordova said "while we start to transition work over to commercial destinations."



"This is so important because we do believe that the impact of a gap will be disruptive,” to the scientific community," he added.

In 2021, NASA announced it had awarded over $415 million to three American companies, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, to begin work on developing commercial space stations.



Nanoracks, a subsidiary of Voyager Space, was earmarked $160 million as part of that award.



And in May, Vast, a company whose long term goals include constructing dozens of space stations with artificial gravity, announced it had plans to partner with SpaceX to launch its first space station in 2025.

In July, Russian space officials invited several countries to collaborate with them on a planned replacement for the ISS. The United States was not among those countries.