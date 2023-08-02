Voyager Space and Airbus To Launch Starlab Commercial Space Station - The Messenger
TheMessenger.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

Voyager Space and Airbus To Launch Starlab Commercial Space Station

The ISS is due to decommission in 2030 — Starlab could be its successor

Published |Updated
Adam Kovac
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Voyage and Airbus are teaming up to launch a commercial space station they call StarLab. Voyager Space

Private companies are joining the race to launch a space station into Earth’s orbit — a leap NASA says will help it replace the aging International Space Station and continue doing science in orbit.

Now, space exploration company Voyager Space has announced a partnership with aeronautics giant Airbus to collaborate on the construction and launch of a commercial space station called Starlab. 

"The International Space Station is widely regarded as the most successful platform for global cooperation in space history, and we are committed to building on this legacy as we move forward with Starlab,” said Voyager Space president Matthew Kuta in a press release.

“We are establishing this joint venture to reliably meet the known demand from global space agencies while opening new opportunities for commercial users," Kuta said.

A plan detailing Starlab's ability to meet NASA’s needs had been approved by the space agency in June, Voyager Space said.

Read More

Voyager Space did not give a timeline for building and launching the space station or the total estimated cost. 

The news comes amid the 12th annual International Space Station Research and Development Conference in Seattle. On Tuesday, International Space Station National Laboratory chief operating officer Francisco Cordova said space agencies are planning to have no gap in the astronaut presence in orbit as a result of the ISS decommissioning — which means a space station will need to be in orbit and operating by 2030. 

“We want an overlap, actually, between operating the space station," Cordova said "while we start to transition work over to commercial destinations."

"This is so important because we do believe that the impact of a gap will be disruptive,” to the scientific community," he added.

In 2021, NASA announced it had awarded over $415 million to three American companies, including Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin, to begin work on developing commercial space stations.

Nanoracks, a subsidiary of Voyager Space, was earmarked $160 million as part of that award.

And in May, Vast, a company whose long term goals include constructing dozens of space stations with artificial gravity, announced it had plans to partner with SpaceX to launch its first space station in 2025.

In July, Russian space officials invited several countries to collaborate with them on a planned replacement for the ISS. The United States was not among those countries.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More Tech.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.