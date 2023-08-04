Virtual Holocaust Museum Is Coming to ‘Fortnite’

Epic Games has officially given the game designer who made a virtual Holocaust Museum within Fortnite’s creation suite an all clear to bring his educational project live.



Luc Bernard tweeted Tuesday that Epic Games, the publisher and developer of Fortnite, still one of the biggest multiplayer games today, has signed off on his project, The Voices of the Forgotten.



“The first Holocaust Museum in Fortnite has been approved today by Epic Games,” Bernard tweeted Tuesday. “Super proud that we will be the first to bring something like this to Fortnite's 400 million + players.”



The virtual space features a number of exhibits, including various pictures and texts recounting the harsh living conditions of persecuted Jewish people, as well as passages recounting Kristallnacht, the night Nazis attacked Jewish residents and their property. There's also spotlights on various heroes who fought back or resisted Hitler’s oppressive regime. These historic figures include German-born French Resistance fighter Marianne Cohn, and Iranian diplomat Abdol Hossein Sardari, who both led thousands of Jewish families to safety during the years-long massacre.



The museum also includes material on the 761st, the all-Black U.S. tank battalion that crossed into Germany and helped liberate Jews during the war, as well as members of the LGBTQ community.



“80% of Americans haven't visited a Museum,” Bernard added. “So this is game changing.”

Luc Bernard/Epic Games

The museum is the latest example of developers using Fortnite, a game with hundreds of millions of monthly users, many of whom are children, as an educational tool. He hopes that tools like these can be used in schools.



“This will completely change Holocaust education in terms of the classrooms that don’t have the privilege to be in big cities can now visit Museums too,” he tweeted.

The Jewish Chronicle has already done an early video walkthrough of the museum, which is structured like a real, physical building. For those concerned that players might be able to take part in Fortnite's typical, violent gameplay within the museum, developers have methods for disabling such interaction.



Bernard’s Voices of the Forgotten is actually the second high profile project to deliver a more thought-provoking experience within a game known for its wacky crossovers and trendy dances.



In 2021, Epic collaborated with the DuSable Black History Museum and Education Center in Chicago, along with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. estate, to create a virtual civil rights museum called March Through Time. While jarring to see players dressed as hot dogs and John Wick against the backdrop of a sincere homage to one of the civil rights movement’s most important figures, it was a valiant attempt to use the platform for good. Bernard said that the partnership was a huge influence for him.



While the Martin Luther King Jr. exhibit was an official partnership between Fortnite’s developer and a civic minded organization, Voices of the Forgotten is an independent project that has simply received approval from the game’s creators.

This is not Bernard’s first game centered around the Holocaust. Earlier this year, he published The Light in the Darkness, a free, narrative-focused game that follows a Jewish family in France that is suddenly caught in the middle of Nazi Germany’s occupation of the country.

Bernard did not immediately respond to requests for comment.