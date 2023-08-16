Virginia Senator Ups Ante in Pressure Campaign On AI Companies - The Messenger
Virginia Senator Ups Ante in Pressure Campaign On AI Companies

Senator Mark Warner sent 13 letters to AI companies Wednesday asking them to go further in security and transparency efforts

Ben Powers
Sen. Warner has regularly started to turn up the heat on AI companies. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Mark R. Warner, D-Va., Chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, sent a slew of letters on Wednesday to 13 AI companies asking them to explain the steps they’re taking to increase security and transparency for their products. 

Six of the recipients include Apple, Midjourney, Mistral AI, Databricks, Scale AI, and Stability AI. Together, they offer insight into the companies on Congress’ radar as it looks to regulate AI. Sen. Warner has issued similar letters to do with AI in the past as part of a campaign to rein in the technology before it goes too far.

The companies addressed in 6 of the new letters were not part of a White House agreement that included OpenAI, Google, Microsoft and other leading AI groups to set new rules designed to establish basic guardrails for the technology. Ultimately, the businesses are largely responsible for policing themselves. 

Separately on Wednesday, Sen. Warner also sent 7 letters to Google, Microsoft and OpenAI as well as others involved in the White House agreement requesting they extend their commitments to increase security and transparency across more of their products. 

In the letters to the AI giants, Warner emphasizes the need for better consumer-facing protections, including licensing and policies to prevent generated images that could harm certain groups, including minors. He also called for better protections around face recognition and biometric security, as well as curbs on the ability to use AI to design a weapon or “biological or chemical agents.”

The concerns echo criticism that AI could enable various criminal enterprises, including the creation of bioweapons, biased or targeted facial recognition systems and the proliferation of child sexual abuse material

“While representing an important improvement upon the status quo, the voluntary commitments announced in July can be bolstered in key ways through additional commitments,” Sen. Warner writes in the letters.

