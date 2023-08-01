After successfully completing a landmark private space flight in late June, Richard Branson’s space tourism company Virgin Galactic reported a decent result for the second-quarter of 2023 although with lower figures than analysts expected.

The company published its financial results Tuesday after the bell.

“During the quarter, we successfully completed two spaceflights in two months, including the launch of commercial service in late June with a scientific research mission," said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic.

"Scheduled for next week, the ‘Galactic 02’ mission will deliver a transformational experience for our first private astronauts, and we expect to continue broadening access to space with monthly flights thereafter. Our financial position remains strong, and we remain focused on scaling the business and delivering our Delta Class spaceships for commercial service in 2026.”

Revenue for the second quarter ending on June 30 totaled $2 million, a 400% growth compared to the $400,000 it posted for the same period last year. The figure is slightly weaker than Wall Street expected. Analysts forecasted revenue of $2.5 million for the second quarter as demand for exotic travel experiences including space travel picks up.

In the meantime, operating losses at Virgin Galactic will have continued to widen to $139.6, jumping from $109.7 million last year. This has weighed negatively on the company’s bottom line as its net income continued to be in the red. Virgin Galactic reported $134 million net losses compared to the $111 million losses from the second quarter of 2023.

Virgin Galactic’s financial result comes six weeks after the firm aced its first-ever commercial space mission. With its jet, Galactic 01, the company sent four Italians including two members of the Italian Air Force into suborbit and successfully brought them back. The entire flight took 90 minutes.

The flight solidified the company’s capabilities with its space jet as Richard Branson prepares the company for commercial flights starting later this month. Analysts expect revenue to keep growing over the next two quarters as Virgin Galactic shapes up to become a real company, and no longer an research and development experiment aimed at space travel.

Virgin Galactic expects to earn around $600,000 per flight seat in "the near term," Colglazier told analysts on the earnings call.



It expects seat prices to remain in this range through 2025 before dropping to $450,000 in later years as costs drop. And company executives say customer orders have been steady, with few cancellations despite negative sentiments about exotic travel services following the recent Titan submersible calamity. When cancellations do happen, the company has had no difficulty finding replacements, executives shared.

Earnings per share came in negative with losses of $0.46 per share. Analysts had expected negative earnings per share losses of $0.51, according to estimates compiled by FactSet.