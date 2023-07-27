Video Game Ratings Board Asks FTC To Approve Facial Recognition Tech

The Entertainment Software Rating Board — a self-regulating body that provides content ratings for video games — asked the Federal Trade Commission to OK a facial recognition tool to determine a user’s age, it has emerged.



In a letter submitted to the FTC on June 2, the board asks to use the Privacy-Protective Facial Age Estimation tool, which was created in collaboration with digital identity company Yoti and SuperAwesome, an Epic Games subsidiary focused on child safety technology.



“Privacy-Protective Facial Age Estimation provides a very high level of assurance that the person providing the consent is old enough to be a parent,” the letter, which was first obtained and reported by GamesIndustry.biz, reads.

“It uses available technology to achieve the balance of making it easy for the parent to provide consent, while making it difficult for the child (or even an older sibling) to pose as the parent,” the letter adds.



The process, as explained in the letter, would involve a parent or consenting adult being notified of a minor hitting an online age gate. The minor would be asked to share their guardian’s email address with the service. The adult is then asked to approve or deny certain permissions for the child, including their ability to use voice chat or share their location. Then, the parent would be asked to verify their own age via a facial scan.



The tech uses machine learning to determine whether the guardian is of age.



The application initially raised privacy concerns among gamers and news outlets, the ESRB denied the tech is designed to be used by children.



“This application is not to request authorization to use this technology with children. Full stop,” an ESRB spokesperson told The Messenger.

“This application makes no mention of using age estimation to prevent children from purchasing and/or downloading restrictively rated video games, nor do we intend to recommend its use in that way.”



The application also states that the technology will not be used to collect and store users’ biometric data.



“Facial Age Estimation is designed with privacy and data minimization in mind for both children and parents,” the letter to the FTC states. “The images are not stored, viewed by humans, shared, used for any other purpose, or sold. Privacy-Protective Facial Age Estimation simply estimates a parent’s age and then deletes the image almost immediately.”



The ESRB’s letter says the photo taken and analyzed by the software is converted into numbers and compared against a database of millions of data points to determine the person’s approximate age. The ESRB says it is correct 99.97% of the time.

The same technology is already being used by Yoti and SuperAwesome outside of the US, the letter says, and since 2022 it has been used 4.8 million times.

Facial recognition tech is a major point of contention in the world of online privacy and security, even as it becomes more common. Meta, for example, has stood by using it for certain security measures, but reigned in its use after massive public backlash that pushed them to delete the face data of more than 1 billion of its users in 2021.