Verizon To Push 5G Into Rural Areas Ahead of Schedule

Verizon users in the United States may notice their download speeds getting noticeably faster soon as the company announced it has the go-ahead to expand the footprint of its 5G C-band network four months ahead of schedule on Monday.
The added capacity will allow the company to double or even triple 5G coverage in the US, bringing at least 40 million rural customers into the 5G fold.
The expansion will also enable Verizon to sell more people home Internet and business services.
Verizon has aggressively pushed to add 5G capabilities to its network. In 2021, the company paid almost $53 billion at auction for 140 to 200 megahertz in the C-band Spectrum for every market in the US — a huge bid compared to rivals. Now, it has that full capacity up and running.
Not everyone will be able to benefit, though: Only phones that have 5G UW capability will be able to take advantage of the higher download speeds. Smartphones like the iPhone 11 and earlier Apple models, as well as past generation Samsung Galaxy models may not be able to support 5G.
