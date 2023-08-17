Vast Majority of Americans Believe AI Will Steal Jobs: Survey

Nearly half of Americans believe automation could easily replace them at work, a survey of some 2,000 US adults by the American Staffing Association shows. Many more see AI and robots as a major threat to employment broadly.

The poll also showed that workers who identify as people of color, particularly those who identified as Black and Hispanic, as well as younger workers tend to feel the most at risk.

Older workers and White Americans feel less concerned, the poll suggests, a reflection of the broader job market.

About 47% of Americans feared AI or robots would take their job, while 74% said AI and robots will lead to greater unemployment. Those who were most concerned tended to work in the industrial sector, as well as engineering, IT, and science.

The poll shows how fears of automation have grown in recent years: A similar survey in 2017 showed less than a third of American workers thought automation would edge them out of their job. The difference could be in generative AI technology: Another recent survey by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development found that three in five workers in rich economies are concerned AI will make them obsolete over the next decade.

The survey echoes the concerns of striking Hollywood actors and writers worried AI will replace them or lead to lower wages.

“Employers must take responsibility for helping their workforce navigate and evolve to meet rapid changes in the economy through training and upskilling," said Richard Wahlquist, CEO of the American Staffing Association.

"Further, it’s imperative that organizations communicate with employees as new AI technology is deployed to set expectations and provide transparency.”

By contrast, only 27% of workers said AI and robots could help their career in the future in the same survey.