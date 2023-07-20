Social Media Giants Comply With an Order From India’s Government To Take Down a ‘Deeply Disturbing’ Viral Video

Meta, Google and Twitter are complying with an India government order to remove a video reported to show two women paraded naked by a group of men in the country’s north eastern region, Bloomberg reported Thursday.



The video floated around India’s cyberspace after the incident reportedly took place on May 4, and was shared on Meta’s Facebook, Google-owned YouTube and Twitter before going viral this week. The country’s supreme court has described the video as “deeply disturbing” and urged the government to take steps against the perpetrators by July 28.

Manipur has seen communal violence in recent months. ARUN SANKAR / Contributor / Getty Images

The tech companies, which have had different tussles with the Indian government in the past few years, had already made efforts to limit the spread of the video before receiving the government order, people connected to the companies told Bloomberg.



Some news reporters in India have criticized the scope of the order, however, saying it is being used to censor reporting about the northeast state of Manipur, which has seen large scale communal violence recently.



Twitter, Meta and Google did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.