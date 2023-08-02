US Government Launches Probe of Data Breach at State and Commerce Dept.

The federal government will launch a probe into a hack on federal systems that breached the Department of State and the Department of Commerce, with China being the suspected culprit.

The probe was announced Wednesday on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability website.



In joint letters, the chairs of the Oversight Committee, the Subcommittee on Cybersecurity, Information Technology and Government Innovation and the Subcommittee on National Security, the Border and Foreign Affairs requested Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo brief them on the extent of the breach.

“We are also concerned that these attacks on federal agencies, which include at least the Department of Commerce and the Department of State, reflect a new level of skill and sophistication from China’s hackers,” the lawmakers wrote in the letters.

The briefing should occur no later than August 9, the lawmakers said.

The letters are signed by James Comer (R-Ky.), Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) Glenn Grothman (R-Wis.)

The lawmakers say in the letter the hack suggests China is going beyond “smash and grab heists,” to what security experts have described as “among the most technically sophisticated and stealthy ever discovered.”

The letter comes days after Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) also sent a letter to federal officials calling for Microsoft to be held responsible for “negligent security practices.” The hack had exploited a flaw in Microsoft’s cloud computing environment.