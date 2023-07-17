US Chip Company Executives Meet With Biden Administration on China Policy - The Messenger
US Chip Company Executives Meet With Biden Administration on China Policy

The meeting comes after US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Secretary of State Antony Blinken went to China to smooth tensions

Published |Updated
Ben Powers
A semiconductor chip.Getty Images

Chip company executives met with the Biden Administration on Monday to assess future potential restrictions on semiconductor chip access for China, according to Reuters. 

The meeting involved Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, National Economic Council director Lael Brainard and National Security Council director Jake Sullivan, as well as executives from Intel (INTC.O), Qualcomm (QCOM.O) and Nvidia (NVDA.O), Reuters reported. The meeting comes in the wake of Janet Yellen and Antony Blinken’s recent visits to the country.

“Recognizing that strong economic and national security require a strong U.S. semiconductor industry, leaders in Washington took bold and historic action last year to enact the CHIPS and Science Act to strengthen our industry’s global competitiveness and de-risk supply chains,” said the Semiconductor Industry Association in a statement.

 “Allowing the industry to have continued access to the China market, the world’s largest commercial market for commodity semiconductors, is important to avoid undermining the positive impact of this effort,” the Association added. 

“Repeated steps, however, to impose overly broad, ambiguous, and at times unilateral restrictions risk diminishing the U.S. semiconductor industry’s competitiveness, disrupting supply chains, causing significant market uncertainty, and prompting continued escalatory retaliation by China.” 

Semiconductors power everything from smart cars to computers and AI. They have become an increasingly contested — and hot — commodity as they were a key choke point in the supply chain issues during the pandemic. And the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company has been one of the main chip producers for the US. In turn, the US has moved to create a domestic supply chain for chips, while also restricting China’s ability to access the technology. 

